EQS-Adhoc: Ad-hoc | IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Earnings for the first nine months of 2026 were significantly higher than the previous year; full-year guidance reiterated

EQS-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year

Ad-hoc | IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Earnings for the first nine months of 2026 were significantly higher than the previous year; full-year guidance reiterated



28-Oct-2026 / 12:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR

IVU Traffic Technologies AG



ISIN DE0007448508

Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)



Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Ad-hoc | IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Earnings for the first nine months of 2026 were significantly higher than the previous year; full-year guidance reiterated. Berlin, 28 October 2026 | Based on preliminary figures, IVU Traffic Technologies AG achieved earnings in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 that were significantly higher than the prior-year level.



In the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 IVU Traffic Technologies AG achieved consolidated revenue of €111.5 million (9M 2025: €101.7 million), gross profit of €91.9 million (9M 2025: €83.1 million) and operating profit (EBIT*) of €10.2 million (9M 2025: €6.5 million).



This positive development is attributable to the company’s continued strong business performance. In particular, the further increase in recurring revenue has led to a more even distribution of revenue and earnings over the course of the year. In addition, the efficiency measures consistently implemented since the first quarter are having a positive impact on profitability. These improvements also took effect in the third quarter of 2026 and taken together, led to the increase in earnings over the first nine months.



The Executive Board reiterates its guidance for fiscal year 2026: The outlook for group revenue of over €160 million (FY 2025: €149.7 million), for gross profit of around €130 million (FY 2025: €121.5 million) and for operating profit (EBIT) of around €22 million (FY 2025: €18.6 million) remains unchanged.



All figures are preliminary. IVU Traffic Technologies AG will publish its final results in its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2026, as planned, on November 5, 2026, at https://www.ivu.com/en/investors/financial-reports.



*The financial metric EBIT is derived from the Consolidated income statement in the 2025 Annual Report of IVU Traffic Technologies AG, starting on page 88.



Notifying Person: Petra Meiser, Chief Financial Officer



Contact:

René Schwuchow

Investor Relations

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany

T +49.30.85906-954

ir@ivu.de

www.ivu.com IVU Traffic Technologies AGISIN DE0007448508Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)Ad-hoc | IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Earnings for the first nine months of 2026 were significantly higher than the previous year; full-year guidance reiterated.The Executive Board reiterates its guidance for fiscal year 2026: The outlook for group revenue of over €160 million (FY 2025: €149.7 million), for gross profit of around €130 million (FY 2025: €121.5 million) and for operating profit (EBIT) of around €22 million (FY 2025: €18.6 million) remains unchanged.All figures are preliminary. IVU Traffic Technologies AG will publish its final results in its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2026, as planned, on November 5, 2026, at https://www.ivu.com/en/investors/financial-reports.*The financial metric EBIT is derived from the Consolidated income statement in the 2025 Annual Report of IVU Traffic Technologies AG, starting on page 88.Petra Meiser, Chief Financial OfficerRené SchwuchowInvestor RelationsIVU Traffic Technologies AGBundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, GermanyT +49.30.85906-954



End of Inside Information

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