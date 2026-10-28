IVU Traffic Aktie
WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508
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28.10.2026 12:24:13
EQS-Adhoc: Ad-hoc | IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Earnings for the first nine months of 2026 were significantly higher than the previous year; full-year guidance reiterated
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EQS-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
ISIN DE0007448508
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Ad-hoc | IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Earnings for the first nine months of 2026 were significantly higher than the previous year; full-year guidance reiterated. Berlin, 28 October 2026 | Based on preliminary figures, IVU Traffic Technologies AG achieved earnings in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 that were significantly higher than the prior-year level.
In the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 IVU Traffic Technologies AG achieved consolidated revenue of €111.5 million (9M 2025: €101.7 million), gross profit of €91.9 million (9M 2025: €83.1 million) and operating profit (EBIT*) of €10.2 million (9M 2025: €6.5 million).
This positive development is attributable to the company’s continued strong business performance. In particular, the further increase in recurring revenue has led to a more even distribution of revenue and earnings over the course of the year. In addition, the efficiency measures consistently implemented since the first quarter are having a positive impact on profitability. These improvements also took effect in the third quarter of 2026 and taken together, led to the increase in earnings over the first nine months.
The Executive Board reiterates its guidance for fiscal year 2026: The outlook for group revenue of over €160 million (FY 2025: €149.7 million), for gross profit of around €130 million (FY 2025: €121.5 million) and for operating profit (EBIT) of around €22 million (FY 2025: €18.6 million) remains unchanged.
All figures are preliminary. IVU Traffic Technologies AG will publish its final results in its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2026, as planned, on November 5, 2026, at https://www.ivu.com/en/investors/financial-reports.
*The financial metric EBIT is derived from the Consolidated income statement in the 2025 Annual Report of IVU Traffic Technologies AG, starting on page 88.
Notifying Person: Petra Meiser, Chief Financial Officer
Contact:
René Schwuchow
Investor Relations
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany
T +49.30.85906-954
ir@ivu.de
www.ivu.com
End of Inside Information
28-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22
|EQS News ID:
|2423452
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2423452 28-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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