IVU Traffic Aktie
WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508
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20.07.2026 15:44:34
EQS-Adhoc: Ad-hoc | IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2026 exceed expectations – full-year 2026 earnings guidance raised
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EQS-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
ISIN DE0007448508
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Ad-hoc | IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2026 exceed expectations – full-year 2026 earnings guidance raised Berlin, 20 July 2026 | Business development in the first half of 2026 of IVU showed positive earnings momentum. Accordingly, the Executive Board has decided today to raise the earnings guidance for full-year 2026.
The now available preliminary results for the first half of 2026 are as follows:
Revenue in the first half of 2026 increased by 13% year-over-year to €72.1 million (6M 2025: €64.0 million). The gross profit increased by 15% to €59.2 million (6M 2025: €51.6 million). The operating profit (EBIT*) with €3.3 million is significantly above the prior-year figure (6M 2025: €1.0 million). This positive trend is attributable in particular to the increasingly robust growth in recurring revenue. At the same time, a consistent focus on improving efficiency on the cost side made a measurable contribution to enhancing operating profitability.
In light of the recent earnings momentum and assuming no further worsening of the geopolitical situation, the Executive Board has decided to raise its outlook for the full year 2026 as follows:
For the current financial year 2026, the Executive Board is now raising its outlook for operating profit (EBIT) from previously around €20 million to around €22 million (FY 2025: €18.6 million).
The outlook for group revenue of over €160 million (FY 2025: €149.7 million), and for gross profit of around €130 million (FY 2025: €121.5 million) remains unchanged.
All figures are preliminary. The final results will be published as scheduled on August 27, 2026, along with the half-year report 2026 release at https://www.ivu.com/en/investors/financial-reports.
*The financial metric EBIT is derived from the Consolidated income statement in the 2025 annual report of IVU Traffic Technologies AG, starting on page 90.
Notifying Person: Petra Meiser, Chief Financial Officer
Contact:
René Schwuchow
Investor Relations
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany
T +49.30.85906-0
ir@ivu.de
www.ivu.com
End of Inside Information
20-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22
|EQS News ID:
|2368618
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2368618 20-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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