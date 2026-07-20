EQS-Adhoc: Ad-hoc | IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2026 exceed expectations – full-year 2026 earnings guidance raised

EQS-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Ad-hoc | IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2026 exceed expectations – full-year 2026 earnings guidance raised



20-Jul-2026 / 15:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR

IVU Traffic Technologies AG



ISIN DE0007448508

Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)



Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Ad-hoc | IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2026 exceed expectations – full-year 2026 earnings guidance raised Berlin, 20 July 2026 | Business development in the first half of 2026 of IVU showed positive earnings momentum. Accordingly, the Executive Board has decided today to raise the earnings guidance for full-year 2026.



The now available preliminary results for the first half of 2026 are as follows:



Revenue in the first half of 2026 increased by 13% year-over-year to €72.1 million (6M 2025: €64.0 million). The gross profit increased by 15% to €59.2 million (6M 2025: €51.6 million). The operating profit (EBIT*) with €3.3 million is significantly above the prior-year figure (6M 2025: €1.0 million). This positive trend is attributable in particular to the increasingly robust growth in recurring revenue. At the same time, a consistent focus on improving efficiency on the cost side made a measurable contribution to enhancing operating profitability.



In light of the recent earnings momentum and assuming no further worsening of the geopolitical situation, the Executive Board has decided to raise its outlook for the full year 2026 as follows:



For the current financial year 2026, the Executive Board is now raising its outlook for operating profit (EBIT) from previously around €20 million to around €22 million (FY 2025: €18.6 million).



The outlook for group revenue of over €160 million (FY 2025: €149.7 million), and for gross profit of around €130 million (FY 2025: €121.5 million) remains unchanged.



All figures are preliminary. The final results will be published as scheduled on August 27, 2026, along with the half-year report 2026 release at https://www.ivu.com/en/investors/financial-reports.



*The financial metric EBIT is derived from the Consolidated income statement in the 2025 annual report of IVU Traffic Technologies AG, starting on page 90.



Notifying Person: Petra Meiser, Chief Financial Officer



Contact:

René Schwuchow

Investor Relations

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany

T +49.30.85906-0

ir@ivu.de

www.ivu.com

IVU Traffic Technologies AGISIN DE0007448508Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)Ad-hoc | IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2026 exceed expectations – full-year 2026 earnings guidance raisedThe now available preliminary results for the first half of 2026 are as follows:Revenue in the first half of 2026 increased by 13% year-over-year to €72.1 million (6M 2025: €64.0 million). The gross profit increased by 15% to €59.2 million (6M 2025: €51.6 million). The operating profit (EBIT*) with €3.3 million is significantly above the prior-year figure (6M 2025: €1.0 million). This positive trend is attributable in particular to the increasingly robust growth in recurring revenue. At the same time, a consistent focus on improving efficiency on the cost side made a measurable contribution to enhancing operating profitability.In light of the recent earnings momentum and assuming no further worsening of the geopolitical situation, the Executive Board has decided to raise its outlook for the full year 2026 as follows:For the current financial year 2026, the Executive Board is now raising its outlook for operating profit (EBIT) from previously around €20 million to around €22 million (FY 2025: €18.6 million).The outlook for group revenue of over €160 million (FY 2025: €149.7 million), and for gross profit of around €130 million (FY 2025: €121.5 million) remains unchanged.All figures are preliminary. The final results will be published as scheduled on August 27, 2026, along with the half-year report 2026 release at https://www.ivu.com/en/investors/financial-reports.*The financial metric EBIT is derived from the Consolidated income statement in the 2025 annual report of IVU Traffic Technologies AG, starting on page 90.Petra Meiser, Chief Financial OfficerRené SchwuchowInvestor RelationsIVU Traffic Technologies AGBundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, GermanyT +49.30.85906-0



End of Inside Information

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