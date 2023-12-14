EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG Places New Shares From Cash Capital Increase with Gross Proceeds Of Approximately EUR 102.7 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG Places New Shares From Cash Capital Increase with Gross Proceeds Of Approximately EUR 102.7 million



14-Dec-2023 / 07:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of an inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 Planegg/Munich, Germany, December 14, 2023 Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG Places New Shares From Cash Capital Increase with Gross Proceeds Of Approximately EUR 102.7 million

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) (the “Company”) resolved to increase its current share capital from EUR 34,231,943 to EUR 37,655,137 through a full utilization of its authorized capital 2023-II. Shareholders' pre-emptive rights were excluded. The 3,423,194 new ordinary bearer shares with no-par value (Stückaktien) (“New Shares”) have been placed with institutional investors at a placement price of EUR 30.00 per new share by way of an accelerated bookbuilding, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately EUR 102.7 million. The New Shares shall be admitted to trading without a prospectus and included in the existing quotation for the Company's shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and carry full dividend rights as from January 1, 2023. The delivery and the first day of trading of the New Shares is expected to occur on or around December 19, 2023. The placement price represents a discount of 2.8% compared to the 5-day volume-weighted average price (XETRA) of the Company’s shares. As part of the transaction, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of two months, subject to customary exceptions. *** END OF AD HOC RELEASE



End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



Important Notice

At MorphoSys, we are driven by our mission: More life for people with cancer. As a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, we develop and deliver innovative medicines, aspiring to redefine how cancer is treated. MorphoSys is headquartered in Planegg, Germany, and has its U.S. operations anchored in Boston, Massachusetts.

