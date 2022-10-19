EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. announces third quarter results

EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

ad pepper media International N.V. announces third quarter results



19-Oct-2022 / 08:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 19 October 2022

In Q3 2022, the ad pepper Group, one of Europes leading performance marketing companies, recorded a decline in revenue by 15 percent year-on-year to EUR 5,931k (Q3 2021: EUR 7,004k); operating costs amounted to EUR 5,533k (Q3 2021: EUR 5,803k) and EBITDA decreased to EUR 410k (Q3 2021: EUR 1,215k). The results are thus slightly better than the guidance range communicated in mid-July.

At segment level, revenue at Webgains came in at EUR 3,277k (Q3 2021: EUR 4,056k), while ad agents generated revenue of EUR 2,002k (Q3 2021: EUR 2,240k) and ad pepper EUR 652k (Q3 2021: EUR 708k).

The EBITDA of the individual segments were as follows: Webgains generated EBITDA of EUR 538k (Q3 2021: EUR 1,049k), the ad agents segment generated EBITDA of EUR 185k (Q3 2021: EUR 593k) and ad pepper EBITDA of EUR 58k (Q3 2021: EUR 110k).

In the entire nine-month period, the Group generated revenue of EUR 17,684k (Q1-Q3 2021: EUR 20,404k), which corresponds to a decrease of 13 percent. EBITDA in the first nine months amounted to EUR 256k (Q1-Q3 2021: EUR 3,558k).

In the upcoming final quarter of the financial year, we expect revenue to come in below the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the high comparison basis of the previous year in the wake of the pandemic as well as a generally subdued consumer spending behaviour this year. However, thanks to cost optimisation measures already implemented, we still expect positive EBITDA contributions from all three operating segments.

The report for the third quarter of 2022 will be published on 24 November 2022.

Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:

Q3

2022 Q3

2021 Q1-Q3

2022 Q1-Q3

2021 Gross sales 23,644 27,718 70,197 81,757 % growth -14.7 -14.1 Revenue 5,931 7,004 17,684 20,404 % growth -15.3 -13.3 of which ad pepper 652 708 2,109 2,874 % growth -7.9 -26.6 of which ad agents 2,002 2,240 6,036 5,916 % growth -10.6 2.0 of which Webgains 3,277 4,056 9,539 11,614 % growth -19.2 -17.9 EBITDA 410 1,215 256 3,558 of which ad pepper 58 110 224 849 of which ad agents 185 593 647 1,221 of which Webgains 538 1,049 400 2,905 of which admin -371 -537 -1,015 -1,417 Liquid funds* 18,222 23,137

*including securities at fair value

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com