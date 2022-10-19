Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.10.2022 08:40:28

EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. announces third quarter results

ad pepper media International N.V. announces third quarter results

19-Oct-2022 / 08:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 19 October 2022

In Q3 2022, the ad pepper Group, one of Europes leading performance marketing companies, recorded a decline in revenue by 15 percent year-on-year to EUR 5,931k (Q3 2021: EUR 7,004k); operating costs amounted to EUR 5,533k (Q3 2021: EUR 5,803k) and EBITDA decreased to EUR 410k (Q3 2021: EUR 1,215k). The results are thus slightly better than the guidance range communicated in mid-July.

At segment level, revenue at Webgains came in at EUR 3,277k (Q3 2021: EUR 4,056k), while ad agents generated revenue of EUR 2,002k (Q3 2021: EUR 2,240k) and ad pepper EUR 652k (Q3 2021: EUR 708k).

The EBITDA of the individual segments were as follows: Webgains generated EBITDA of EUR 538k (Q3 2021: EUR 1,049k), the ad agents segment generated EBITDA of EUR 185k (Q3 2021: EUR 593k) and ad pepper EBITDA of EUR 58k (Q3 2021: EUR 110k).

In the entire nine-month period, the Group generated revenue of EUR 17,684k (Q1-Q3 2021: EUR 20,404k), which corresponds to a decrease of 13 percent. EBITDA in the first nine months amounted to EUR 256k (Q1-Q3 2021: EUR 3,558k).

In the upcoming final quarter of the financial year, we expect revenue to come in below the fourth quarter of 2021 due to the high comparison basis of the previous year in the wake of the pandemic as well as a generally subdued consumer spending behaviour this year. However, thanks to cost optimisation measures already implemented, we still expect positive EBITDA contributions from all three operating segments.

The report for the third quarter of 2022 will be published on 24 November 2022.

Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:

  Q3
2022		 Q3
2021		 Q1-Q3
2022		 Q1-Q3
2021
Gross sales 23,644 27,718 70,197 81,757
% growth -14.7   -14.1  
Revenue 5,931 7,004 17,684 20,404
% growth -15.3   -13.3  
    of which ad pepper 652 708 2,109 2,874
    % growth -7.9   -26.6  
    of which ad agents 2,002 2,240 6,036 5,916
    % growth -10.6   2.0  
    of which Webgains 3,277 4,056 9,539 11,614
    % growth -19.2   -17.9  
EBITDA 410 1,215 256 3,558
    of which ad pepper 58 110 224 849
    of which ad agents 185 593 647 1,221
    of which Webgains 538 1,049 400 2,905
    of which admin -371 -537 -1,015 -1,417
Liquid funds*     18,222 23,137

*including securities at fair value

 

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com

 

Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1466461

 
