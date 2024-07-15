15.07.2024 10:22:06

EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. posts Q2 results; significant improvement of EBITDA

ad pepper media International N.V. posts Q2 results; significant improvement of EBITDA

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 15 July 2024

 

ad pepper media International N.V., one of Europe’s leading performance marketing companies, today announces its preliminary results for the second quarter and reports gross sales of EUR 20,403k (Q2 2023: EUR 20,967k). Group revenue of EUR 5,224k corresponds to a slight year-on-year decrease of 3.2 percent (Q2 2023: EUR 5,339k). At segment level, Webgains recorded a decline in revenue of 4.5 percent to EUR 2,791k (Q2 2023: EUR 2,924k) and ad agents a decline of 3.2 percent to EUR 1,807k. The ad pepper segment achieved a slight increase in revenue to EUR 626k (Q2 2023: EUR 609k).

 

Group EBITDA totalled EUR 487k in the second quarter, a significant improvement compared to the same period of the previous year (Q2 2023: EUR -118k). The main driver of the strong EBITDA performance at group level was the Webgains segment, which generated EBITDA of EUR 433k in Q2 2024 (Q2 2023: EUR 288k). The ad agents segment generated EBITDA of EUR 262k (Q2 2023: EUR 72k) and ad pepper EBITDA of EUR 86k (Q2 2023: EUR 31k).

 

In the first six months of 2024, the ad pepper group generated gross sales of EUR 41,176k (H1 2023: EUR 40,559k), while Group revenue amounted to EUR 10,400k (H1 2023: EUR 10,498k).

 

In comparison to negative EBITDA in the same period of the previous year (H1 2023: EUR -446k), EBITDA improved significantly by EUR 1,153k and thus rose to EUR 707k in the first half of 2024. The segment EBITDAs were as follows: Webgains contributed EBITDA of EUR 1,064k (H1 2023: EUR 476k), while ad agents came out with EUR 454k (H1 2023: EUR -25k) and ad pepper with EUR 73k (H1 2023: EUR 33k).

 

We enter the next half-year with a continued efficient cost base and, as in previous years, expect a strong fourth quarter in terms of revenue development and profitability. For the Webgains segment in particular, we expect positive growth rates in the coming half-year, driven by the successful acquisition of new clients and our initiatives in the area of artificial intelligence. 

 

The report for the first six months of 2024 will be published on 16 August 2024.


Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:

 

  Q2
2024		 Q2
2023		 H1
2024		 H1
2023
Gross sales 20,403 20,967 41,176 40,559
% growth -2.7   1.5  
Revenue 5,224 5,399 10,400 10,498
% growth -3.2   -1.0  
of which ad pepper 626 609 1,089 1,140
% growth 2.8   -4.5  
of which ad agents 1,807 1,866 3,563 3,608
% growth -3.2   -1.3  
of which Webgains 2,791 2,924 5,748 5,750
% growth -4.5   0.0  
EBITDA 487 -118 707 -446
of which ad pepper 86 31 73 33
of which ad agents 262 72 454 -25
of which Webgains 433 288 1,064 476
of which admin -295 -509 -883 -930
Liquid funds*     19,822 21,519

 

*Including securities at fair value.

 

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com

 



Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1946299

 
