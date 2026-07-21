EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Second quarter again at record levels

EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Results / Half year

ad pepper media International N.V.: Second quarter again at record levels



21-Jul-2026 / 09:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 21 July 2026

ad pepper media International N.V., one of the leading providers of platform-driven business models in digital marketing, today announces its preliminary results for the second quarter of 2026. The ad pepper Group generated revenue of EUR 17,097k (Q2 2025: EUR 11,089k), corresponding to a 54 percent increase.

Both operating segments performed strongly in the second quarter, with solid revenue growth and profitability:

The solute segment, which has been consolidated since 1 May 2025, generated revenue of EUR 13,359k (Q2 2025: EUR 7,649k) and EBITDA of EUR 1,734k (Q2 2025: EUR 942k). Organic revenue growth compared with the same quarter last year was approximately 4 percent, while EBITDA rose by around 6 percent over the same period (both on a pro forma basis).

The Webgains segment also achieved strong year-on-year revenue growth with an increase of 9 percent to EUR 3,738k (Q2 2025: EUR 3,440k). EBITDA of the Webgains segment improved by roughly 17 percent to EUR 392k (Q2 2025: EUR 336k).

At Group level, including the admin segment, EBITDA for the second quarter amounted to EUR 1,580k (Q2 2025: EUR 573k). This represents almost a threefold increase in profitability compared with the same quarter last year and marks the strongest second-quarter performance in the Group’s history.

Over the full six-month period, the Group generated revenue of EUR 35,824k, more than doubling the prior-year figure (H1 2025: EUR 14,623k). In addition to revenue growth, profitability also improved significantly, with first-half EBITDA reaching EUR 3,112k (H1 2025: EUR 489k).

The liquidity reserve once again reached a high level at EUR 28,868k, with no external debt outstanding.

ad pepper media International N.V. is expected to publish its Q2 report on 21 August 2026.

Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:

Q2

2026 Q2

2025 H1

2026 H1

2025 Revenue 17,097 11,089 35,824 14,623 % growth 54.2 >100.0 of which solute 13,359 7,649 28,129 7,650 % growth 74.6 >100.0 of which Webgains 3,738 3,440 7,695 6,973 % growth 8.7 10.4 EBITDA 1,580 573 3,112 489 of which solute 1,734 942 3,188 942 of which Webgains 392 336 1,131 797 of which admin -546 -705 -1,207 -1,250 Liquid funds - - 28,868 31,020

For more information:

Dr. Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

ir@adpepper.com