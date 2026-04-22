ad pepper media International Aktie

ad pepper media International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 940883 / ISIN: NL0000238145

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.04.2026 13:05:14

EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Strongest first quarter in over 25 years of company history, EBITDA between EUR 6.5 and EUR 7.5 million expected for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
ad pepper media International N.V.: Strongest first quarter in over 25 years of company history, EBITDA between EUR 6.5 and EUR 7.5 million expected for 2026

22-Apr-2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 22 April 2026

 

ad pepper media International N.V., one of the leading performance marketing companies in Europe, today announces its preliminary results for the first quarter of 2026 and reports a threefold increase in revenue to EUR 18,727k (Q1 2025: EUR 5,284k).

 

The development of the two segments was as follows:

The solute segment, which has been consolidated since 1 May 2025, generated revenue of EUR 14,770k in the first quarter, and EBITDA of EUR 1,454k. Revenue increased by around 6 percent year-on-year, while EBITDA rose by around 70 percent over the same period (both on a pro forma basis). solute therefore remains the Group’s main revenue and earnings driver.

 

The Webgains segment, which includes for the first time the activities previously reported under “ad pepper”, achieved dynamic growth of 12 percent compared to the prior-year quarter, totalling EUR 3,957k (Q1 2025: EUR 3,534k). Segment EBITDA increased by about 60 percent to EUR 739k (Q1 2025: EUR 461k).

 

At Group level, taking into account the admin segment, the first quarter delivers a strong EBITDA of EUR 1,531k (Q1 2025: EUR 84k). This marks the best first quarter in the Group’s history. In view of the strong start to the year, the ad pepper Group anticipates full-year EBITDA in a range between EUR 6.5 million and EUR 7.5 million.

 

At EUR 27,606k (Q1 2025: EUR 20,055k) the liquidity reserve again reaches a high level; the Group has no external liabilities.

 

ad pepper media International N.V. is expected to publish its first quarter report on 22 May 2026.

 

 

Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:

  Q1
2026		 Q1
2025
Gross sales 32,091 21,465
% growth 49.5  
Revenue 18,727 5,284
% growth >100.0  
of which solute 14,770 N/A
% growth - N/A
of which Webgains 3,957 3,534
% growth 12.0  
EBITDA 1,531 84
of which solute 1,454 N/A
of which Webgains 739 461
of which admin -662 -545
Liquid funds 27,606 20,055

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com

 



End of Inside Information

22-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 146
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2313042

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2313042  22-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ad pepper media International N.V.

mehr Nachrichten