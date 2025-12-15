AdCapital Aktie
WKN: 521450 / ISIN: DE0005214506
|
15.12.2025 19:58:23
EQS-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Sale of KTS Kunststoff Technik Schmölln GmbH in line with “Vision 2030” strategy
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: AdCapital AG / Key word(s): Disposal
The AdCapital Group is selling KTS Kunststoff Technik Schmölln GmbH by way of a management buyout as part of its “Vision 2030” strategy.
AdCapital AG (“Company”) announces that its subsidiary FRAKO-Modern Electric Germany GmbH has today concluded a notarized share purchase agreement for 100% of the shares in KTS Kunststoff Technik Schmölln GmbH with a company controlled by one of its managing directors, which is also to be executed today. This management buyout will generate a purchase price in the low single-digit million range for the AdCapital Group. This amount will be used for the restructuring, repositioning, and strengthening of the Group's liquidity.
In recent years, KTS Kunststoff Technik Schmölln GmbH has been stabilized operationally, structurally optimized, and strategically developed within the AdCapital Group. The measures introduced have led to a sustainable improvement in the company's performance, competitive position, and organizational maturity. Against this backdrop, the time is now right to transfer KTS to independent corporate responsibility. The company now has the necessary structures, processes, and management skills to successfully continue its further development independently.
The transaction is in line with AdCapital AG's Vision 2030, which aims to consistently focus the portfolio, strengthen financial flexibility, and expand sustainably profitable core business areas in a targeted manner. The sale of KTS Kunststoff Technik Schmölln GmbH will further reduce complexity within the group and free up management capacity to accelerate the operational and strategic development of the remaining investments. At the same time, the cash inflow will make a significant contribution to stabilizing the capital structure and financing future growth and transformation initiatives.
About AdCapital AG
AdCapital AG is an industrial holding company that focuses on value-creating investments in German-speaking small and medium-sized enterprises. With its strategic segments Connectivity Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions, it supports its portfolio companies on their path to sustainable market leadership.
End of Inside Information
15-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AdCapital AG
|Im Ermlisgrund 11
|76337 Waldbronn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7243 5054150
|Fax:
|+49 40 2419 0499 410
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adcapital.de
|Internet:
|www.adcapital.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005214506
|WKN:
|521450
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2246126
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2246126 15-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AdCapital AG
|1,43
|0,00%
