AdCapital Aktie

AdCapital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 521450 / ISIN: DE0005214506

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.12.2025 19:58:23

EQS-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Sale of KTS Kunststoff Technik Schmölln GmbH in line with “Vision 2030” strategy

EQS-Ad-hoc: AdCapital AG / Key word(s): Disposal
AdCapital AG: Sale of KTS Kunststoff Technik Schmölln GmbH in line with “Vision 2030” strategy

15-Dec-2025 / 19:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AdCapital Group is selling KTS Kunststoff Technik Schmölln GmbH by way of a management buyout as part of its “Vision 2030” strategy.

AdCapital AG (“Company”) announces that its subsidiary FRAKO-Modern Electric Germany GmbH has today concluded a notarized share purchase agreement for 100% of the shares in KTS Kunststoff Technik Schmölln GmbH with a company controlled by one of its managing directors, which is also to be executed today. This management buyout will generate a purchase price in the low single-digit million range for the AdCapital Group. This amount will be used for the restructuring, repositioning, and strengthening of the Group's liquidity.

In recent years, KTS Kunststoff Technik Schmölln GmbH has been stabilized operationally, structurally optimized, and strategically developed within the AdCapital Group. The measures introduced have led to a sustainable improvement in the company's performance, competitive position, and organizational maturity. Against this backdrop, the time is now right to transfer KTS to independent corporate responsibility. The company now has the necessary structures, processes, and management skills to successfully continue its further development independently.

The transaction is in line with AdCapital AG's Vision 2030, which aims to consistently focus the portfolio, strengthen financial flexibility, and expand sustainably profitable core business areas in a targeted manner. The sale of KTS Kunststoff Technik Schmölln GmbH will further reduce complexity within the group and free up management capacity to accelerate the operational and strategic development of the remaining investments. At the same time, the cash inflow will make a significant contribution to stabilizing the capital structure and financing future growth and transformation initiatives.
 

About AdCapital AG

AdCapital AG is an industrial holding company that focuses on value-creating investments in German-speaking small and medium-sized enterprises. With its strategic segments Connectivity Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions, it supports its portfolio companies on their path to sustainable market leadership.



End of Inside Information

15-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AdCapital AG
Im Ermlisgrund 11
76337 Waldbronn
Germany
Phone: +49 7243 5054150
Fax: +49 40 2419 0499 410
E-mail: investorrelations@adcapital.de
Internet: www.adcapital.de
ISIN: DE0005214506
WKN: 521450
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2246126

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2246126  15-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AdCapital AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AdCapital AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AdCapital AG 1,43 0,00% AdCapital AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt stärker -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt knappe Gewinne verbuchte. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich etwas schwächer. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen