EQS-Adhoc: adesso SE concludes syndicated loan agreement with LBBW for EUR 130 million with an option to increase

adesso SE concludes syndicated loan agreement with LBBW for EUR 130 million with an option to increase adesso SE today concluded an ESG-linked syndicated loan agreement with a consortium of banks led by LBBW Landesbank Baden-Württemberg. The agreement comprises a total committed volume of EUR 130 million with an option to increase by up to EUR 40 million. The term is five years, which can be extended twice by one year each. In this way, adesso strengthens the financial power of the rapidly growing company and ensures a broadened and reliable capital base. Especially in an environment of rising interest rates, adesso secures an attractive interest rate for its debt capital in the long term. The funds that can be drawn down will be used for general corporate financing and to support the company's further M&A strategy. With this step, the group optimises its financing scope and increases its planning security. By integrating an ESG component that influences conditions, adesso underscores its commitment to the corporate goals defined in its sustainability strategy.

Contact:

Martin Möllmann

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000

