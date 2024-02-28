|
28.02.2024 12:00:09
EQS-Adhoc: Adhoc: Kontron AG, Linz/Austria, Closing conditions met for the acquisition of around 59% of the shares in KATEK SE
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Linz, 28 February 2024 – All closing conditions of the share purchase agreement dated 18 January 2024 between Kontron Acquisition GmbH, Ismaning, and PRIMEPULSE SE, Munich, regarding the acquisition of 8,587,138 shares (corresponding to approx. 59.4%) of KATEK SE, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, have been met today.
The transfer of the shares is expected to take place on 29 February 2024, after which Kontron Acquisition GmbH will announce having acquired control of KATEK SE in accordance with the provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) and at the same time announce a mandatory offer.
About Kontron
Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, medical and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and has around 4,700 employees in more than 20 countries worldwide.
Follow Kontron:
Barbara Jeitler
Kontron AG – Investor Relations
Tel: +43 (1) 80191 1199
Alexandra Kentros
Kontron AG - Communications
Tel: +49 151 151 9388 149
Jan Lauer
Profil Marketing OHG
Tel: +49 (531) 387 33-18
Copyright © 2022 Kontron. All rights reserved. All information is provided for information purposes only and is not legally binding. The information has been carefully checked and has been compiled to the best of our knowledge and in good faith. However, no responsibility is accepted for any inaccuracy.
End of Inside Information
28-Feb-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (732) 7664 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@kontron.com
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A0E9W5
|WKN:
|A0X9EJ
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1847353
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1847353 28-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kontronmehr Nachrichten
|
28.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: TecDAX präsentiert sich am Mittwochmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Adhoc: Kontron AG, Linz/Österreich, Vollzugsbedingungen für den Erwerb von rund 59 % der Aktien der KATEK SE sind eingetreten (EQS Group)
|
28.02.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Adhoc: Kontron AG, Linz/Austria, Closing conditions met for the acquisition of around 59% of the shares in KATEK SE (EQS Group)
|
28.02.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Start des Mittwochshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX fällt zum Start zurück (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.24
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: Letztendlich Gewinne im TecDAX (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.24
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: Das macht der TecDAX am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.24
|TecDAX-Titel Kontron-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Kontron-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)