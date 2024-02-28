EQS-Adhoc: Adhoc: Kontron AG, Linz/Austria, Closing conditions met for the acquisition of around 59% of the shares in KATEK SE

28.02.2024 12:00:09

Kontron AG, Linz/Austria, Closing conditions met for the acquisition of around 59% of the shares in KATEK SE

Kontron AG, Linz/Austria, Closing conditions met for the acquisition of around 59% of the shares in KATEK SE

Linz, 28 February 2024 – All closing conditions of the share purchase agreement dated 18 January 2024 between Kontron Acquisition GmbH, Ismaning, and PRIMEPULSE SE, Munich, regarding the acquisition of 8,587,138 shares (corresponding to approx. 59.4%) of KATEK SE, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, have been met today.

The transfer of the shares is expected to take place on 29 February 2024, after which Kontron Acquisition GmbH will announce having acquired control of KATEK SE in accordance with the provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) and at the same time announce a mandatory offer.


 

 

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, medical and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and has around 4,700 employees in more than 20 countries worldwide.

 

