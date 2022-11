EQS-Adhoc: adidas AG: Bjrn Gulden to become CEO of adidas AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Personnel

adidas AG: Bjrn Gulden to become CEO of adidas AG



08-Nov-2022 / 12:35 CET/CEST

Herzogenaurach, November 8, 2022



The Supervisory Board of adidas AG resolved upon the succession for adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted. Effective January 1, 2023, Bjørn Gulden is appointed as member of the Executive Board and CEO of adidas AG. Kasper Rorsted and the Supervisory Board mutually agreed that he will step down as CEO and leave the company upon expiry of November 11, 2022. Harm Ohlmeyer, Chief Financial Officer of adidas AG, will lead the company in the interim until December 31, 2022. *** Contacts:

