04.03.2026 07:03:54

EQS-Adhoc: adidas AG extends Bjørn Gulden’s contract as Chief Executive Officer and initiates transition at the helm of the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board/Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
adidas AG extends Bjørn Gulden’s contract as Chief Executive Officer and initiates transition at the helm of the Supervisory Board

04-March-2026 / 07:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Herzogenaurach, March 4, 2026

adidas AG extends Bjørn Gulden’s contract as Chief Executive Officer and initiates transition at the helm of the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board of adidas AG has extended Bjørn Gulden’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer until December 31, 2030. Bjørn Gulden has been a member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of adidas AG since January 1, 2023.

Moreover, the Supervisory Board of adidas AG has also extended the appointment of Michelle Robertson, responsible for Global Human Resources, People and Culture, until December 31, 2031.

In view of the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2026, the Supervisory Board of adidas AG has furthermore agreed to propose the re-election of Nassef Sawiris to the Supervisory Board for a further three-year term of office. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board intends to elect Nassef Sawiris as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He is to succeed Thomas Rabe as Chairman, whose term of office will end as planned at the close of the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Besides Nassef Sawiris, the Supervisory Board will also propose to the Annual General Meeting in May 2026 that Ian Gallienne, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, be re-elected for a term of three years.

As a new member of the Supervisory Board, Mathias Döpfner, Chief Executive Officer of Axel Springer SE, will be proposed for election to the shareholders.

 

***

 

Contacts:
 
Media Relations
corporate.press@adidas.com
Tel.: +49 (0) 9132 84-2352		 Investor Relations
investor.relations@adidas.com
Tel.: +49 (0) 9132 84-2920

 

For more information, please visit adidas-group.com.



End of Inside Information

04-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 84 0
Fax: +49 9132 84 2241
Internet: www.adidas-group.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0, US00687A1079, US00687P1049
WKN: A1EWWW, A0MNCC , 909676
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2285238

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2285238  04-March-2026 CET/CEST

