EQS-Adhoc: adidas AG extends Bjørn Gulden’s contract as Chief Executive Officer and initiates transition at the helm of the Supervisory Board

Herzogenaurach, March 4, 2026



The Supervisory Board of adidas AG has extended Bjørn Gulden’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer until December 31, 2030. Bjørn Gulden has been a member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of adidas AG since January 1, 2023.

Moreover, the Supervisory Board of adidas AG has also extended the appointment of Michelle Robertson, responsible for Global Human Resources, People and Culture, until December 31, 2031.

In view of the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2026, the Supervisory Board of adidas AG has furthermore agreed to propose the re-election of Nassef Sawiris to the Supervisory Board for a further three-year term of office. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board intends to elect Nassef Sawiris as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He is to succeed Thomas Rabe as Chairman, whose term of office will end as planned at the close of the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Besides Nassef Sawiris, the Supervisory Board will also propose to the Annual General Meeting in May 2026 that Ian Gallienne, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, be re-elected for a term of three years.

As a new member of the Supervisory Board, Mathias Döpfner, Chief Executive Officer of Axel Springer SE, will be proposed for election to the shareholders.

