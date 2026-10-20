adidas Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWWW / ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0
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20.10.2026 18:34:53
EQS-Adhoc: adidas reports record results and increases full-year profit outlook
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EQS-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
adidas reports record results and increases full-year profit outlook
adidas today increased its operating profit outlook for the full year 2026 following record top- and bottom-line third-quarter results.
Based on preliminary figures for the third quarter, revenues increased 9% to a record € 7,252 million. In currency-neutral terms, revenues grew 7% in the quarter. The company’s gross margin improved by 2.5 percentage points and reached a level of 54.3%. Third-quarter operating profit increased 37% to € 1,008 million, the highest quarterly level on record.
During the quarter, adidas received the majority of its US tariff claims. The company recorded a corresponding refund of around € 200 million, which contributed to the gross margin improvement. In addition to the tariff refund, the strong gross margin development was driven by healthy full-price sales, while unfavorable currency developments had a negative impact.
Following the better-than-expected third-quarter results, the company now expects its currency-neutral revenue growth of between 9% and 10% in the full year 2026 to lead to higher profitability. Specifically, the company expects operating profit to be around € 100 million higher than previously assumed. Considering both the around € 100 million from the higher profitability of its growth and the around € 200 million tariff refund, the company is now set to increase operating profit to € 2.6 billion in 2026.
In light of this strong profitability development, adidas has decided to reinvest around € 100 million in the fourth quarter into initiatives enabling greater operating leverage in the future, in line with its already communicated mid-term profitability targets. As a result, adidas now projects full-year operating profit to increase to a level of around € 2.5 billion in 2026 (previously: around € 2.3 billion).
adidas will publish its final set of financial results for the third quarter on October 29, 2026.
***
For more information, please visit adidas-group.com.
adidas uses ‘Alternative Performance Measures’ (‘APM’) in its regulatory and mandatory publications that may represent so-called non-GAAP-measures. An overview of these Alternative Performance Measures can be found at adidas-group.com/financial-publications.
End of Inside Information
20-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adidas AG
|Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 9132 84 0
|Fax:
|+49 9132 84 2241
|Internet:
|www.adidas-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWWW0, US00687A1079, US00687P1049
|WKN:
|A1EWWW, A0MNCC , 909676
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023
|EQS News ID:
|2419044
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2419044 20-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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|Bernstein Research
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|adidas Neutral
|UBS AG
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|adidas Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.10.26
|adidas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.10.26
|adidas Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.10.26
|adidas Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.26
|adidas Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|adidas Outperform
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|adidas Hold
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