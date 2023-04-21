|
EQS-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Balance sheet equity falls below one quarter of the share capital in the standalone annual accounts 2022 according to Luxembourg GAAP
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Adler Group S.A.: Balance sheet equity falls below one quarter of the share capital in the standalone annual accounts 2022 according to Luxembourg GAAP
Luxembourg, 21 April 2023 Today Adler Group S.A. (the Company) announces, that it is to be assumed after due assessment that a loss has occurred at the Company which results in the balance sheet equity amounting to less than one quarter of the share capital.
The Board of Directors of the Company today was informed that, in the course of preparing the standalone annual financial statements of the Company to be prepared in accordance with Luxembourg GAAP as at 31 December 2022, it is predominantly likely that write-downs will have to be made on investments in affiliated companies and value adjustments will have to be made on intra-group receivables. Based on the current calculations, the Company's balance sheet equity as at 31 December 2022 according to the standalone annual accounts to be prepared in accordance with Luxembourg GAAP amounts to approx. EUR -300 million.
A loss in the expected amount triggers the statutory obligation to hold a general meeting within the next two months in accordance with Art. 480-2 Luxembourg Commercial Companies Act.
The Company points out that, despite the expected loss of the balance sheet equity, the Company is not overindebted, as the Company's Net Asset Value according to IFRS is due to hidden reserves clearly positive.
As announced, the Company will publish its unaudited standalone annual accounts and its consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 on 25 April 2023.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
