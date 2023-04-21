Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 09:47:53

EQS-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Balance sheet equity falls below one quarter of the share capital in the standalone annual accounts 2022 according to Luxembourg GAAP

EQS-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Adler Group S.A.: Balance sheet equity falls below one quarter of the share capital in the standalone annual accounts 2022 according to Luxembourg GAAP

21-Apr-2023 / 09:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

Adler Group S.A.: Balance sheet equity falls below one quarter of the share capital in the standalone annual accounts 2022 according to Luxembourg GAAP

Luxembourg, 21 April 2023 Today Adler Group S.A. (the Company) announces, that it is to be assumed after due assessment that a loss has occurred at the Company which results in the balance sheet equity amounting to less than one quarter of the share capital.

The Board of Directors of the Company today was informed that, in the course of preparing the standalone annual financial statements of the Company to be prepared in accordance with Luxembourg GAAP as at 31 December 2022, it is predominantly likely that write-downs will have to be made on investments in affiliated companies and value adjustments will have to be made on intra-group receivables. Based on the current calculations, the Company's balance sheet equity as at 31 December 2022 according to the standalone annual accounts to be prepared in accordance with Luxembourg GAAP amounts to approx. EUR -300 million.

A loss in the expected amount triggers the statutory obligation to hold a general meeting within the next two months in accordance with Art. 480-2 Luxembourg Commercial Companies Act.

The Company points out that, despite the expected loss of the balance sheet equity, the Company is not overindebted, as the Company's Net Asset Value according to IFRS is due to hidden reserves clearly positive.

As announced, the Company will publish its unaudited standalone annual accounts and its consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 on 25 April 2023.

 

Notifying Person:

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations
+49 151 23680993
g.moritz@adler-group.com

 



End of Inside Information

21-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: , FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1613443

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1613443  21-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1613443&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADLERmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ADLERmehr Analysen

31.05.22 ADLER Neutral UBS AG
27.04.22 ADLER Underweight Barclays Capital
25.04.22 ADLER Underweight Barclays Capital
02.02.22 ADLER Underweight Barclays Capital
26.01.22 ADLER Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ADLER 0,81 -5,48% ADLER

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Seitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen