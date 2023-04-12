|
EQS-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions the restructuring plan
High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions the restructuring plan
Luxembourg, 12 April 2023 Today, the High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctioned the restructuring plan under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 of AGPS BondCo PLC, a 100% subsidiary of Adler Group S.A.
With the sanctioning, material requirements for the implementation of the amendments of the terms and conditions of the notes of AGPS BondCo PLC are being met and new money will be provided by a group of bondholders.
The funding of the new money is subject to the fulfillment of further closing conditions.
Notifying Person:
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 12 April 2023
ADLER Group S.A.
Contact:
Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO
End of Inside Information
