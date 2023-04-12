12.04.2023 12:09:57

EQS-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions the restructuring plan

EQS-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
Adler Group S.A.: High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions the restructuring plan

12-Apr-2023 / 12:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

-----

High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions the restructuring plan

Luxembourg, 12 April 2023 Today, the High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctioned the restructuring plan under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 of AGPS BondCo PLC, a 100% subsidiary of Adler Group S.A.

With the sanctioning, material requirements for the implementation of the amendments of the terms and conditions of the notes of AGPS BondCo PLC are being met and new money will be provided by a group of bondholders.

The funding of the new money is subject to the fulfillment of further closing conditions.

 

Notifying Person:
Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations
+49 151 23680993
g.moritz@adler-group.com

 

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 12 April 2023

ADLER Group S.A.
Board of Directors

 

 

 

 

 


Contact:
Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO


End of Inside Information

12-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: , FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1605861

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1605861  12-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1605861&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

