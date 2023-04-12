EQS-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions the restructuring plan

EQS-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation

Adler Group S.A.: High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions the restructuring plan



12-Apr-2023 / 12:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions the restructuring plan

Luxembourg, 12 April 2023 Today, the High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctioned the restructuring plan under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 of AGPS BondCo PLC, a 100% subsidiary of Adler Group S.A.

With the sanctioning, material requirements for the implementation of the amendments of the terms and conditions of the notes of AGPS BondCo PLC are being met and new money will be provided by a group of bondholders.

The funding of the new money is subject to the fulfillment of further closing conditions.

Notifying Person:

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations

+49 151 23680993

g.moritz@adler-group.com

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 12 April 2023

ADLER Group S.A.

Board of Directors

Contact:Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO