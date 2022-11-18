18.11.2022 12:02:49

EQS-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A. in advanced negotiations with bondholders

EQS-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Adler Group S.A. in advanced negotiations with bondholders

18-Nov-2022 / 12:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

Adler Group S.A. in advanced negotiations with bondholders

Luxembourg, 18 November 2022 - Adler Group S.A. is currently in advanced negotiations with its bondholders on the conclusion of an agreement to effect certain amendments of the terms and conditions of bonds issued by Adler Group S.A. as well as a provision of secured debt financing for the Adler group of companies.

Whether an agreement with bondholders will be concluded is currently uncertain and being further assessed. In particular, the parties have not yet reached a final agreement on the content of the agreement. The conclusion of the agreement is also subject to the approval of the governing bodies of all parties.

 

Adler Group S.A.

Board of Directors


 

18-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: , FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1491579

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1491579  18-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1491579&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADLERmehr Nachrichten