18.11.2022 12:02:49
EQS-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A. in advanced negotiations with bondholders
EQS-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Adler Group S.A. in advanced negotiations with bondholders
Luxembourg, 18 November 2022 - Adler Group S.A. is currently in advanced negotiations with its bondholders on the conclusion of an agreement to effect certain amendments of the terms and conditions of bonds issued by Adler Group S.A. as well as a provision of secured debt financing for the Adler group of companies.
Whether an agreement with bondholders will be concluded is currently uncertain and being further assessed. In particular, the parties have not yet reached a final agreement on the content of the agreement. The conclusion of the agreement is also subject to the approval of the governing bodies of all parties.
Adler Group S.A.
Board of Directors
18-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1491579
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1491579 18-Nov-2022 CET/CEST
