EQS-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A. in advanced negotiations with bondholders

18-Nov-2022 / 12:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Adler Group S.A. in advanced negotiations with bondholders

Luxembourg, 18 November 2022 - Adler Group S.A. is currently in advanced negotiations with its bondholders on the conclusion of an agreement to effect certain amendments of the terms and conditions of bonds issued by Adler Group S.A. as well as a provision of secured debt financing for the Adler group of companies.

Whether an agreement with bondholders will be concluded is currently uncertain and being further assessed. In particular, the parties have not yet reached a final agreement on the content of the agreement. The conclusion of the agreement is also subject to the approval of the governing bodies of all parties.

Adler Group S.A.

Board of Directors