EQS-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Specification of formal request and determination of cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Adler Group S.A.: Specification of formal request and determination of cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

17-March-2023 / 19:03 CET/CEST
Adler Group S.A.: Specification of formal request and determination of cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft at EUR 8.76 per share

Luxembourg, 17 March 2023 Today Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) confirmed to ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft its formal request of 23 June 2022 regarding the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft to Adler Group pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and specified that it has set the cash settlement to be paid to the minority shareholders in return for the transfer of their shares at EUR 8.76 per ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft share.

The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's next general meeting, which is expected to take place on 28 April 2023.

 

Notifying Person:

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations
+49 151 23680993
g.moritz@adler-group.com

 

Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: , FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
