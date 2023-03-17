17.03.2023 18:55:13

EQS-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: Adler Group S.A. specifies formal request and sets cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

17-March-2023 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adler Group S.A. specifies formal request and sets cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft at EUR 8.76 per share

Berlin, 17 March 2023 - Adler Group S.A., Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), today confirmed to ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft its formal request of 23 June 2022 regarding the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft to Adler Group S.A. pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and specified that it has set the cash settlement to be paid to the minority shareholders in return for the transfer of their shares at EUR 8.76 per ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft share.

The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's next general meeting, which is expected to take place on 28 April 2023.

 

