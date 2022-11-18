|
18.11.2022 12:11:52
EQS-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: Advanced negotiations on provision of secured debt financing
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Adler Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Advanced negotiations on provision of secured debt financing
Berlin, 18 November 2022 In connection with the advanced negotiations of Adler Group S.A. with its bondholders, it is being considered to provide a secured debt financing to the Adler group of companies, including ADLER Real Estate AG (ADLER RE). At present, no final decision has been made as to whether ADLER RE will become a party to such a potential agreement.
Whether an agreement with the bondholders of Adler Group S.A. will be concluded is currently uncertain and being further assessed. In particular, the parties have not yet reached a final agreement on the content of the agreement. The conclusion of the agreement is also subject to the approval of the governing bodies of all parties.
ADLER Real Estate AG
Board of Management
