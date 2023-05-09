|
09.05.2023 15:11:56
EQS-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Adler Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft announces a tender offer and consent solicitation in respect of its outstanding 300,000,000 2.125% notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS1731858715).
Berlin, 9 May 2023 ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft (ADLER RE), invites the holders of its outstanding 300,000,000 2.125% notes due 2024 (the Notes) to tender any and all of such Notes for purchase by ADLER RE for cash and to consent to certain amendments (the Proposed Amendments) to the indenture (as amended from time to time by supplemental indentures, the Indenture) constituting the Notes (the Offer), on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the tender offer and consent solicitation memorandum dated 9 May 2023 (the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum).
The Offer period begins on 9 May 2023 and will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York time, on 6 June 2023, unless extended or earlier terminated by ADLER RE. The repurchase price for Notes will be 940 per 1,000 principal amount. Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum, all holders tendering their Notes will be eligible to receive a fee in the amount of 10 per 1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted. An additional payment of 20 per 1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted will be made to holders tendering their Notes at an early stage.
Under the terms of the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum, holders will not be allowed to submit their tender instructions without also granting consent in respect of the Proposed Amendments. The Offer is also subject to the receipt of valid tenders of Notes and delivery of corresponding consents of at least a majority of holders of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes as well as certain conditions set forth in the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum.
The Proposed Amendments will eliminate certain restrictive covenants and other provisions of the Indenture in their entirety with resulting conforming changes to be made throughout the Indenture. The Proposed Amendments will also eliminate almost all Events of Default (as defined in the Indenture).
ADLER RE will not be required to purchase Notes or accept consents, and ADLER RE may terminate the Offer or, in its sole discretion, modify, extend or otherwise amend the Offer for any reason, including if the Required Consents have not been satisfied or waived.
This announcement does not contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer, which will be contained in the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum. The Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum and the associated amended documentation will be provided to the holders of the Notes by Kroll Issuer Services Limited as tender and information agent (the Tender and Information Agent). Any questions relating to this process should be addressed to the Tender and Information Agent as follows:
+44 2077040880
adler@is.kroll.com
Attn: Paul Kamminga / Arlind Bytyqi
Notifying Person
Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations
+49 151 23680993
g.moritz@adler-group.com
Berlin, 9 May 2023
ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Management Board
End of Inside Information
