12.04.2023 12:10:06
EQS-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions the restructuring plan
EQS-Ad-hoc: Adler Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions the restructuring plan
Berlin, 12 April 2023 Today, the High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctioned the restructuring plan under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 of AGPS BondCo PLC, a 100% subsidiary of Adler Group S.A, parent company of ADLER Real Estate AG.
With the sanctioning, material requirements for the implementation of the amendments of the terms and conditions of the notes of AGPS BondCo PLC are being met and new money will be provided by a group of bondholders to the Adler group of companies.
The funding of the new money is subject to the fulfillment of further closing conditions.
Notifying Person:
Berlin, 12 April 2023
ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
End of Inside Information
