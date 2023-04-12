EQS-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions the restructuring plan

12.04.2023 12:10:06

ADLER Real Estate AG: High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions the restructuring plan

ADLER Real Estate AG: High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions the restructuring plan

High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions the restructuring plan

Berlin, 12 April 2023 Today, the High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctioned the restructuring plan under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 of AGPS BondCo PLC, a 100% subsidiary of Adler Group S.A, parent company of ADLER Real Estate AG.

With the sanctioning, material requirements for the implementation of the amendments of the terms and conditions of the notes of AGPS BondCo PLC are being met and new money will be provided by a group of bondholders to the Adler group of companies.

The funding of the new money is subject to the fulfillment of further closing conditions.

 

Notifying Person:
Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations
+49 151 23680993
g.moritz@adler-group.com

 

Berlin, 12 April 2023

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Management Board

 

 

 

 

 



