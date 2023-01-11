|
11.01.2023 21:07:11
EQS-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: KPMG rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022
EQS-Ad-hoc: Adler Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Berlin, 11 January 2023 KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft has just informed us, ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, that they do not accept the judicial appointment of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) Berlin Charlottenburg as auditor for the audit of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.
Notifying Person :
Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations
+49 151 23680993
g.moritz@adler-group.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADLER Real Estate AG
|Am Karlsbad 11
|10785 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 39 80 18 10
|Fax:
|+49 30 39 80 18 199
|E-mail:
|info@adler-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005008007, XS1211417362<br>DE000A1R1A42<br>DE000A11QF02
|WKN:
|500800, A14J3Z<br>A1R1A4<br>A11QF0
|Indices:
|GPR General Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1533105
