EQS-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: KPMG rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022

11.01.2023

ADLER Real Estate AG: KPMG rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022

ADLER Real Estate AG: KPMG rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022

11-Jan-2023
KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

 

Berlin, 11 January 2023 KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft has just informed us, ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, that they do not accept the judicial appointment of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) Berlin Charlottenburg as auditor for the audit of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.

 

 

Notifying Person :

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations

+49 151 23680993

g.moritz@adler-group.com

 

Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362<br>DE000A1R1A42<br>DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z<br>A1R1A4<br>A11QF0
Indices: GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1533105

 
