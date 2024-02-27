EQS-Adhoc: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports preliminary fourth quarter 2023 financial results

EQS-Ad-hoc: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports preliminary fourth quarter 2023 financial results



27-Feb-2024 / 05:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports preliminary fourth quarter 2023 financial results Preliminary Q4 revenue at $225.5 million and at mid-point of guidance

Sequential improvement in preliminary GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses in Q4, with a 7.6% reduction in GAAP operating expenses and a 15.1% reduction in non-GAAP operating expenses respectively Huntsville, Alabama, USA. — February 26, 2024 — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) (“ADTRAN Holdings” or the “Company”) today announced its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. All results in this release are approximate due to the preliminary nature of the announcement. Preliminary GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 34.8% and improved by 483 bps year-over-year and 754 bps quarter-over-quarter. Besides lower purchasing and transportation costs, the main driver for this improvement were lower acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments. Additionally, the current quarter was negatively impacted by an inventory write-off of $3.3 million compared to a $21 million inventory write-off in Q3 2023. Preliminary non-GAAP gross margin of 41.9% was positively impacted by a favorable customer and product mix. This compares to 40.3% in Q3 2023 and 39.1% in the year-ago quarter representing an increase of 155 bps sequentially and 277 bps year over year. Preliminary GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter was negative 16.7%, and it was negatively impacted by lower revenue and acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments. The company reduced GAAP operating expenses by 7.6% sequentially and 17.0% year-over-year. Preliminary non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was negative 1.4%, which was at the upper end of the guidance range of between -7% and 0% of revenues. The Company reduced non-GAAP operating expenses by 15.1% sequentially and 17.7% year-over-year. Preliminary GAAP net loss attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $109.9 million. Preliminary diluted loss per share attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter was $1.40. Preliminary non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $85.9 million. Preliminary non-GAAP diluted loss per share attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter was $1.09. ADTRAN Holdings’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, "Preliminary Q4 revenue came in as expected with non-GAAP profitability at the upper end of our guidance driven by continued gross margin improvements and lower operating expenses. Although revenues continued to remain challenging due to the macroeconomic environment and elevated customer inventories, we believe the fundamental demand landscape remains unchanged. Service providers continue to pursue the same objectives of expanding their fiber footprint and enhancing bandwidth, necessitating global infrastructure buildouts. With the ongoing implementation of our cost improvement measures, we believe that we are transforming into a more streamlined and efficient company. We expect that this will position us well to excel when spending returns to normal levels." The Company confirmed that it will hold a conference call to discuss its preliminary fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time, or 4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. ADTRAN Holdings will webcast this conference call. To listen, simply visit our Investor Relations site at investors.adtran.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event “ADTRAN Holdings Releases 4th Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Earnings Call”, and click on the webcast link. An online replay of the Company’s conference call, as well as the transcript of the Company's conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations site approximately 24 hours following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit investors.adtran.com or email investor.relations@adtran.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to expectations regarding earnings, expenses and margin; the ability of ADTRAN Holdings’ to reduce expenses in the coming year and the amount thereof through the implementation of the business efficiency program; and ADTRAN Holdings’ strategy and outlook, outlook and financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such projections and other forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and ADTRAN Holdings undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent as may be required by law. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates and reflect management’s best judgment based upon current information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which have caused and may in the future cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by ADTRAN Holdings include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties relating to ADTRAN Holdings’ ability to reduce expenditures and the impact of such reductions on its financial results and financial condition; (ii) the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products, as well as ongoing tighter inventory management of ADTRAN Holdings’ customers; (iii) risks and uncertainties relating to the recent restatements of our previously issued consolidated financial statements and ongoing material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; ; (iv) risks and uncertainties related to the completed business combination between the Company, ADTRAN, Inc. (“ADTRAN”) and Adtran Networks SE (“Adtran Networks”) and subsequent integration efforts;(v) the risk posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; (vi) the risk that ADTRAN Holdings may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; and (vii) other risks set forth in ADTRAN Holdings’ public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as amended, and Form 10‑Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023, as well as its Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2023 to be filed with the SEC. Additionally, the financial measures presented herein are preliminary estimates, remain subject to our internal controls and procedures, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end adjustments. Any variation between the Company’s actual results and the preliminary financial information set forth herein may be material. Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Set forth in the tables below are reconciliations of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating loss, other (expense) income, net (loss) income inclusive of the non-controlling interest, net (loss) income attributable to the Company, net income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest, and (loss) earnings per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, in each case as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), to non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP other (expense) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to the Company, non-GAAP net income attributable to the non-controlling interest, and non-GAAP (loss) earnings per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, respectively. Such non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition related expenses, amortization and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and amortization of inventory fair value adjustments), stock-based compensation expense, amortization of pension actuarial losses, deferred compensation adjustments, integration expenses, restructuring expenses, asset and goodwill impairments, and the tax effect of these adjustments to net income. These measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of these non-GAAP measures when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies. About Adtran ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter. Published by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. www.adtran.com For media Gareth Spence +44 1904 699 358 public.relations@adtran.com For investors Steven Williams +49 89 890 665 918 investor@adtran.com Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Preliminary, Unaudited) (In thousands)



ASSETS December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,167 $ 108,644 Short-term investments — 340 Accounts receivable, net 216,445 279,435 Other receivables 22,408 32,831 Inventory, net 362,295 427,531 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,565 33,577 Total Current Assets 733,880 882,358 Property, plant and equipment, net 123,020 110,699 Deferred tax assets, net 25,787 67,839 Goodwill 353,415 381,724 Intangibles, net 327,985 401,211 Other non-current assets 87,706 66,998 Long-term investments 27,743 32,665 Total Assets $ 1,679,536 $ 1,943,494 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 162,922 $ 237,699 Revolving credit agreements outstanding — 35,936 Notes payable — 24,598 Unearned revenue 46,731 41,193 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 37,607 35,235 Accrued wages and benefits 27,030 44,882 Income tax payable, net 2,245 9,032 Total Current Liabilities 276,535 428,575 Non-current revolving credit agreement outstanding 195,000 60,000 Deferred tax liabilities 35,655 61,629 Non-current unearned revenue 25,109 19,239 Non-current pension liability 12,543 10,624 Deferred compensation liability 29,039 26,668 Non-current lease obligations 31,420 22,807 Other non-current liabilities 28,657 10,339 Total Liabilities 633,958 639,881 Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest 451,756 — Equity Common stock 790 781 Additional paid-in capital 774,579 895,834 Accumulated other comprehensive income 68,186 46,713 Retained (deficit) earnings (243,908 ) 55,338 Treasury stock (5,825 ) (4,125 ) Non-controlling interest — 309,072 Total Equity 593,822 1,303,613 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,679,536 $ 1,943,494 Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income (Preliminary, Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Network Solutions $ 180,405 $ 317,487 $ 974,389 $ 916,793 Services & Support 45,074 40,784 174,711 108,743 Total Revenue 225,479 358,271 1,149,100 1,025,536 Cost of Revenue Network Solutions 126,248 233,925 722,582 647,105 Network Solutions - Inventory Write Down 3,270 — 24,313 — Services & Support 17,496 16,943 69,142 51,179 Total Cost of Revenue 147,014 250,868 816,037 698,284 Gross Profit 78,465 107,403 333,063 327,252 Selling, general and administrative expenses 61,262 78,243 258,149 208,889 Research and development expenses 54,818 61,570 258,311 173,757 Asset impairment — 464 — 17,433 Goodwill impairment — — 37,874 — Operating Loss (37,615 ) (32,874 ) (221,271 ) (72,827 ) Interest and dividend income 1,157 1,355 2,340 2,123 Interest expense (4,441 ) (2,010 ) (16,299 ) (3,437 ) Net investment gain (loss) 1,683 (587 ) 2,754 (11,339 ) Other income, net (3,448 ) 11,568 1,266 14,517 Loss Before Income Taxes (42,664 ) (22,548 ) (231,210 ) (70,963 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (64,362 ) 57,503 (28,133 ) 62,075 Net (Loss) Income $ (107,026 ) $ 34,955 $ (259,343 ) $ (8,888 ) Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 2,919 (3,926 ) 8,345 (6,851 ) Net (Loss) Income attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (109,945 ) $ 38,881 $ (267,688 ) $ (2,037 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 78,530 77,659 78,416 62,346 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 78,530 79,243 78,416 62,346 (Loss) Earnings per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic $ (1.40 ) $ 0.50 $ (3.41 ) $ (0.03 ) (Loss) Earnings per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted $ (1.40 ) $ 0.49 $ (3.41 ) $ (0.03 ) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Preliminary, Unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Loss $ (259,343 ) $ (8,888 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 112,949 67,553 Asset impairment — 17,433 Goodwill impairment 37,874 — Amortization of debt issuance cost 862 288 (Accretion) amortization on available-for-sale investments, net (22 ) 19 (Gain) loss on investments (2,900 ) 9,826 Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 458 152 Stock-based compensation expense 16,016 28,322 Deferred income taxes 15,558 (62,388 ) Inventory write down 24,313 — Inventory reserves 25,546 (2,363 ) Other, net (2,942 ) — Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 58,283 788 Other receivables 10,560 (20,088 ) Inventory 20,537 (73,237 ) Prepaid expenses other current assets and other assets (29,883 ) (7,116 ) Accounts payable (91,907 ) 28,105 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,929 (20,483 ) Income taxes payable, net (6,820 ) (2,151 ) Net cash used in operating activities (52,932 ) (44,228 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (43,121 ) (17,072 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 10,567 51,661 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (868 ) (23,899 ) Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitized accounts receivable 8,547 1,126 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment — 12 Insurance proceeds received — — Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — 44,003 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (24,875 ) 55,831 Cash flows from financing activities: Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements (6,459 ) (4,253 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 540 6,904 Dividend payments (21,237 ) (22,885 ) Proceeds from receivables purchase agreement 14,099 — Proceeds from draw on revolving credit agreements 163,733 141,887 Repayment of revolving credit agreements (64,987 ) (48,000 ) Redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest (1,224 ) — Payment of debt issuance cost (708 ) (3,015 ) Repayment of notes payable (24,891 ) (17,702 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 58,866 52,936 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (18,941 ) 64,539 Effect of exchange rate changes (2,536 ) (12,713 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 108,644 56,818 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 87,167 $ 108,644 Supplemental disclosure of cash financing activities Cash paid for interest $ 12,596 $ 1,728 Cash paid for income taxes $ 18,552 $ 3,832 Cash used in operating activities related to operating leases $ 9,682 $ 5,229 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 17,865 $ 3,410 Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 1,298 $ 1,165 Adtran Networks common shares exchanged in acquisition $ — $ 565,491 Adtran Networks options assumed in acquisition $ — $ 12,769 Non-controlling interest related to Adtran Networks $ — $ 316,415 Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Preliminary Gross Profit and Preliminary Gross Margin to Preliminary Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Preliminary Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total Revenue $ 225,479 $ 272,331 $ 358,271 $ 1,149,100 $ 1,025,536 Cost of Revenue $ 147,014 $ 198,094 $ 250,868 $ 816,037 $ 698,284 Acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments(1) (10,048 ) (13,537 ) (31,577 ) (89,602 ) (57,108 ) Stock-based compensation expense (440 ) (279 ) (1,287 ) (1,294 ) (2,876 ) Pension adjustments — — 144 — 85 Restructuring expenses(2) (5,517 ) (21,630 ) (8 ) (27,223 ) (8 ) Integration expenses(3) 39 (154 ) — (115 ) — Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue $ 131,048 $ 162,494 $ 218,140 $ 697,803 $ 638,377 Gross Profit $ 78,465 $ 74,237 $ 107,403 $ 333,063 $ 327,252 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 94,431 $ 109,837 $ 140,131 $ 451,297 $ 387,159 Gross Margin 34.8 % 27.3 % 30.0 % 29.0 % 31.9 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 41.9 % 40.3 % 39.1 % 39.3 % 37.8 % (1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. (2) Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and is expected to be completed in late 2024. (3) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE of which $(73) thousand is stock compensation expense for the program. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Preliminary Operating Expenses to Preliminary Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Operating Expenses $ 116,080 $ 125,659 $ 139,813 $ 516,460 $ 382,646 Acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments (4,150 ) (1) (4,534 ) (6) (8,328 ) (10) (17,666 ) (14) (27,561 ) (18) Stock-based compensation expense (3,181 ) (2) (3,251 ) (7) (11,095 ) (11) (13,864 ) (15) (25,418 ) (19) Restructuring expenses (7,859 ) (3) (3,243 ) (8) (1,618 ) (12) (19,331 ) (16) (1,620 ) (20) Integration expenses (1,928 ) (4) (1,485 ) (9) — (4,825 ) (17) Pension adjustments — — 43 (13) — (142 ) (21) Deferred compensation adjustments(5) (1,324 ) 1,801 (168 ) 390 7,005 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 97,638 $ 114,947 $ 118,647 $ 461,164 $ 334,910 (1) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $3.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (2) $2.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (3) $4.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $3.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (4) $1.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.02 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes legal and advisory fees totaling $1.2 million related to a contemplated capital raise transaction that are recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. Includes expenses totaling $0.4 million related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE of which $0.4 million are included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.02 million are included in research and development expenses. The integration bonus expense of $0.4 million includes $0.2 million of stock compensation expense. Additionally, includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks and the implementation of the DPLTA. (5) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss. (6) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $4.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (7) $2.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (8) $3.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $(0.2) million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (9) $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks and the implementation of the DPLTA. Additionally, includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE of which $0.5 million is stock compensation expense for the program. (10) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $7.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (11) $9.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes $7.3 million in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million in research and development expenses for incremental stock-based award modification expense related to the business combination. (12) $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (13) $0.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and ($0.3) million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries. (14) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $15.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (15) $9.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (16) $11.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $7.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (17) $4.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses related to the integration bonus program and fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks and the implementation of the DPLTA. Additionally, includes legal and advisory fees totaling $1.2 million related to a contemplated capital raise transaction that are recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. (18) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, and certain one-time transaction expenses of which $25.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (19) $20.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes $14.6 million in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.2 million is included in research and development expenses for incremental stock-based award modification expense related to the business combination. (20) $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (21) $0.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and ($0.2) million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Preliminary Operating Loss to Preliminary Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Operating Loss $ (37,615 ) $ (89,296 ) $ (32,874 ) $ (221,271 ) $ (72,827 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments(1) 14,198 18,070 39,904 107,267 84,667 Asset impairments(2) — — 463 — 17,432 Stock-based compensation expense 3,621 3,530 12,383 15,158 28,295 Pension adjustments — — (187 ) — 57 Restructuring expenses(3) 13,376 24,873 1,627 46,554 1,629 Integration expenses(4) 1,890 1,639 — 4,941 — Deferred compensation adjustments(5) 1,324 (1,801 ) 168 (390 ) (7,005 ) Goodwill impairment(6) — 37,874 — 37,874 — Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ (3,206 ) $ (5,111 ) $ 21,484 $ (9,867 ) $ 52,248 (1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. (2) Includes impairment charges related to the abandonment of certain information technology projects due to the business combination. (3) Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. These expenses include inventory write down charges totaling approximately $24.3M incurred as a result of the exit from certain product lines in connection with the restructuring program. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and is expected to be completed in late 2024. (4) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. Additionally, includes legal and advisory fees relating to a contemplated capital raise transactions as part of the integration. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPTLA. (5) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss. (6) Includes non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our Services and Support reporting unit. The impairment primarily resulted from a decrease in projected revenue growth rates and EBITDA margins. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Preliminary Other (Expense) Income to Preliminary Non-GAAP Other (Expense) Income (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Interest and dividend income $ 1,157 $ 521 $ 1,355 $ 2,340 $ 2,123 Interest expense (4,441 ) (4,507 ) (2,010 ) (16,299 ) (3,437 ) Net investment gain (loss) 1,683 (1,443 ) (587 ) 2,754 (11,339 ) Other (expense) income, net (3,448 ) 2,523 11,568 1,266 14,517 Total Other (Expense) Income $ (5,049 ) $ (2,906 ) $ 10,326 $ (9,939 ) $ 1,864 Deferred compensation adjustments (1) (1,590 ) 1,117 (349 ) (2,977 ) 6,211 Pension expense (2) 6 7 77 26 333 Non-GAAP Other (Expense) Income $ (6,633 ) $ (1,782 ) $ 10,054 $ (12,890 ) $ 8,408 (1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees. (2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.





Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Preliminary Net (Loss) Income inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest to Preliminary Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest (Unaudited) and Reconciliation of Preliminary Net Income (Loss) attributable to Non-Controlling Interest to Preliminary Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (Unaudited) and Reconciliation of Preliminary Net (Loss) Income attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and Preliminary (Loss) Earnings per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted to Preliminary Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and Preliminary Non-GAAP (Loss) Earnings per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023

(Revised) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net (Loss) income attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (109,945 ) $ (78,563 ) $ 38,881 $ (267,688 ) $ (2,037 ) Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest(1) 2,919 2,914 (3,926 ) 8,345 (6,851 ) Net (Loss) income inclusive of non-controlling interest $ (107,026 ) $ (75,649 ) $ 34,955 $ (259,343 ) $ (8,888 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortization and adjustments 14,198 18,070 39,904 107,267 84,667 Asset impairments — — 463 — 17,432 Stock-based compensation expense 3,621 3,530 12,383 15,158 28,295 Deferred compensation adjustments (2) (267 ) (684 ) (182 ) (3,368 ) (794 ) Pension adjustments (3) 6 7 (109 ) 26 390 Restructuring expenses 13,376 24,873 1,627 46,554 1,629 Integration expenses 1,890 1,639 — 4,941 — Goodwill impairment — 37,874 — 37,874 — Tax effect of adjustments to net (loss) income (8,735 ) (23,366 ) (12,463 ) (57,834 ) (29,892 ) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) income inclusive of non-controlling interest $ (82,937 ) $ (13,706 ) $ 76,578 $ (108,725 ) $ 92,839 Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest(1) 2,919 2,914 5,769 9,874 10,255 Non-GAAP Net (Loss) income attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (85,856 ) $ (16,620 ) $ 70,809 $ (118,599 ) $ 82,584 GAAP Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (1) $ 2,919 $ 2,914 $ (3,926 ) $ 8,345 $ (6,851 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments — — 9,039 1,457 16,159 Restructuring expenses — — 402 29 402 Integration expenses — — — 6 — Stock-based compensation expense — — 300 37 531 Pension adjustments(3) — — (46 ) — 14 Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1) $ 2,919 $ 2,914 $ 5,769 $ 9,874 $ 10,255 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 78,530 78,389 77,659 78,416 62,346 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 78,530 78,389 79,243 78,416 62,346 (Loss) earnings per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic $ (1.40 ) $ (1.00 ) $ 0.50 $ (3.41 ) $ (0.03 ) (Loss) earnings per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - diluted $ (1.40 ) $ (1.00 ) $ 0.49 $ (3.41 ) $ (0.03 ) Non-GAAP (Loss) earnings per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic $ (1.09 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.91 $ (1.51 ) $ 1.32 Non-GAAP (Loss) earnings per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - diluted $ (1.09 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.89 $ (1.51 ) $ 1.32 (1) Represents the non-controlling interest portion of the Company's ownership of Adtran Networks pre-DPLTA and the annual recurring compensation earned by redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued by the Company post-DPLTA. (2) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees. (3) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries..



End of Inside Information

27-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

