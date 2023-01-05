EQS-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG: Public tender offer to acquire own shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Share Buyback

Advanced Blockchain AG: Public tender offer to acquire own shares



05-Jan-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Management Board of Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has decided today, based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 8.4.2021 to acquire own shares, to conduct a Public Purchase Offer for the acquisition of up to 325,000 shares (corresponding to 8.6% of the current share capital) of Advanced Blockchain AG. The share buyback is to take place at an acquisition price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of EUR 3.10 per no-par value bearer share of Advanced Blockchain AG. This offer price exceeds the average stock exchange price of the share in the last ten trading days prior to the day of the resolution of the Management Board on the implementation of the share buyback offer by less than ten percent. The acceptance period runs from January 10, 2023 to January 24, 2023, 12 noon CET.



Further details on the Public Tender Offer will be included in the offer document, which will be published on the company's website www.advancedblockchain.com under the Investor Relations section as well as in the German Federal Gazette. The shareholders of Advanced Blockchain AG are advised to carefully review the offer document after its publication. 05-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

