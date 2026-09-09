EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft:

EQS-Ad-hoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft:



09-Sep-2026 / 11:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad-hoc Announcement

Publication of inside information under article 17 MAR

9 September 2026



AGRANA resolves to acquire flavour producer esarom



AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (AGRANA), Vienna, has resolved to acquire 100 % of the shares in esarom gmbh and esarom holding gmbh (hereinafter referred to collectively as esarom), both located in Oberrohrbach, Austria. All of the necessary board-level resolutions have already been passed at AGRANA. The associated contract is due to be signed in the near future.



esarom develops and produces, inter alia, flavours, bases, powders, emulsions, functional blends and stabilisers for the food and beverage sector and has considerable expertise in formulations as well as long-term customer relationships and a strong focus on exports. The company operates two production sites in Austria, employs nearly 400 personnel and generated revenues of around € 112 million in its 2025 financial year.



By means of this transaction, AGRANA aims to proceed with the implementation of its strategic growth objectives in the Food & Beverage Solutions business area while also expanding its expertise in flavours and beverage solutions.



Following the signing of the share purchase agreement and anti-trust approval from the competent public authorities, the aim is to close the transaction at the beginning of the 2027|28 financial year. Given the EBITDA multiple of 9.0x, the agreed enterprise value amounts to around € 150 million. The risks of both parties are mitigated by means of conventional price adjustment mechanisms and success-based purchase price components. The financing of the transaction is based on the existing liquidity of the AGRANA Group and available credit lines.



This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.



End of Inside Information

09-Sep-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group



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