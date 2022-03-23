EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: AGRANA anticipates need for impairment charges due to the war in Ukraine

EQS-Ad-hoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Profit Warning

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: AGRANA anticipates need for impairment charges due to the war in Ukraine



23-March-2022 / 12:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Provisional consolidated EBIT 2021|22 prior to war-related extraordinary items forecast to be around 95.5 million



The AGRANA Group previously anticipated EBIT in the 2021|22 financial year (1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022) to amount to at least 86.6 million (guidance: a significant increase of at least 10 % compared to the prior year). On the basis of provisional, unaudited figures, the Group would generate EBIT prior to extraordinary items associated with the Ukraine war of around 95.5 million (EBIT 2020|21: 78.7 million). Group revenue will amount to around 2.9 billion (2020|21: 2,547.0 million).

The outbreak of the war in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 represents a relevant event for AGRANA as at the balance sheet date of 28 February 2022. Based on the current status of internal impairment testing, Management currently anticipates a largely non-cash impact on EBIT related to asset and goodwill impairments in a range of 65 million to 85 million. The consolidated audit performed by the appointed auditors is presently ongoing at the level of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG. It is therefore not possible at this point in time to exactly define the actual scope of the impairments necessary.

The 2021|22 annual report will be published as planned on 13 May 2022.

