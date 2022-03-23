|
23.03.2022 12:22:45
EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: AGRANA anticipates need for impairment charges due to the war in Ukraine
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Provisional consolidated EBIT 2021|22 prior to war-related extraordinary items forecast to be around 95.5 million
The outbreak of the war in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 represents a relevant event for AGRANA as at the balance sheet date of 28 February 2022. Based on the current status of internal impairment testing, Management currently anticipates a largely non-cash impact on EBIT related to asset and goodwill impairments in a range of 65 million to 85 million. The consolidated audit performed by the appointed auditors is presently ongoing at the level of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG. It is therefore not possible at this point in time to exactly define the actual scope of the impairments necessary.
The 2021|22 annual report will be published as planned on 13 May 2022.
This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.
23-March-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
|F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
|A-1020 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-21137-0
|Fax:
|+43-1-21137-12926
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@agrana.com
|Internet:
|www.agrana.com
|ISIN:
|AT000AGRANA3
|WKN:
|A2NB37
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1309837
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1309837 23-March-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!