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28.09.2026 10:15:53

EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: AGRANA raises EBIT forecast for 2026|27 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Results Forecast
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: AGRANA raises EBIT forecast for 2026|27 financial year

28-Sep-2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement
Publication of inside information under article 17 MAR

28 September 2026

AGRANA raises EBIT forecast for 2026|27 financial year
EBIT increase in second quarter 2026|27 as forecast; stabilisation of bottom line in the ACS business area expected to continue in second half-year 2026|27
Operating profit (EBIT) of AGRANA-Beteiligungs-AG in the second quarter of 2026|27 (1 June to 31 August 2026) came in at € 28.1 million, which, as forecast, was significantly higher than in the same period last year (+26.0%; Q2 2025|26: € 22.3 million).

In the first half of 2026|27 (1 March to 31 August 2026), AGRANA generated EBIT of € 63.5 million (H1 2025|26: € 28.0 million). This very significant increase is attributable to the bottom-line improvement in the Agricultural Commodities & Specialities (ACS) business area. Group revenue amounted to € 1,700.2 million (H1 2025|26: € 1,691.6 million).

AGRANA expects EBIT in the full 2026|27 financial year to be very significantly higher than that of the prior year (EBIT 2025|26: € 3.2 million), having previously anticipated this lying within a range of € 70 to € 90 million. On the basis of the improvement in results in the first half of 2026|27, AGRANA now revises this EBIT range to € 90 to € 110 million. Consolidated revenue is still expected to rise slightly.

Besides the war in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East since the end of February 2026 has increased volatility in sales markets and price pressure in procurement markets. The extent and duration of the associated economic and financial consequences are as equally difficult to estimate as those linked to disruptions in global trade.

The above guidance assumes that the conflict in the Middle East is limited in terms of its duration and remains regional, supplies of energy and commodities are safeguarded and that there is no massive disruption to markets in the 2026|27 financial year. The intention is to take any significant price increases related to commodities and energy into account in new customer contracts.

Further details relating to the development of business in the first half of 2026|27 and the various segments will be published by the Group as scheduled on 8 October 2026.

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.


End of Inside Information

28-Sep-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43-1-21137-0
Fax: +43-1-21137-12926
E-mail: investor.relations@agrana.com
Internet: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
WKN: A2NB37
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 5299006C0EVA5LAYOR30
EQS News ID: 2406180

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2406180  28-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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