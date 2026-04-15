EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal of € 0.35 per share for the 2025|26 financial year; Initial guidance for the new financial year 2026|27

EQS-Ad-hoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend/Forecast

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal of € 0.35 per share for the 2025|26 financial year; Initial guidance for the new financial year 2026|27



15-Apr-2026 / 08:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Publication of inside information under article 17 MAR

Vienna, 15 April 2026

Dividend proposal of € 0.35 per share for the 2025|26 financial year

Initial guidance for the new financial year 2026|27

The Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG has today decided – subject to approval from the Supervisory Board – to propose a dividend payout in the amount of € 0.35 per share at the Annual General Meeting for the 2025|26 financial year (dividend for 2024|25: € 0.70 per share). Based on the closing price at the end of the financial year, this represents a dividend yield of 3.0%. The Supervisory Board meeting is planned for 11 May 2026 and the Annual General Meeting scheduled to take place on 3 July 2026.

AGRANA remains committed to a predictable, reliable and transparent dividend policy that is geared to continuity. Dividends are consequently based not only on financial results but also on the Group’s cash flow and debt situation, while simultaneously maintaining a solid balance sheet structure.

Based on provisional figures (unaudited), AGRANA generated operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures in its 2025|26 financial year (1 March 2025 to 28 February 2026) in an amount of € 81.2 million (prior year: € 76.5 million). Exceptional items amounted to € -74.1 million (prior year: € -36.4 million) and include non-cash impairments of assets in the ACS – Sugar segment with a volume of € 46.0 million. EBIT amounted to € 3.2 million (prior year: € 40.5 million). Consolidated revenue amounted to € 3,237.3 million (prior year: € 3,514.0 million).

€ million except as indicated FY 2025|26 FY 2024|25 Revenue 3,237.3 3,514.0 Operating profit before

exceptional items and results of

equity-accounted joint ventures 81.2 76.5 Share of results of

equity-accounted joint ventures (3.9) 0.5 Exceptional items (74.1) (36.4) Operating profit (EBIT) 3.2 40.5 Loss per share (€) (0.64) (0.07)

The Management Board regards the provisional forecast for the 2026|27 financial year to be sufficiently reliable in order to provide initial guidance. For the 2026|27 financial year (1 March 2026 to 28 February 2027), AGRANA forecasts EBIT which is expected to be very significantly (more than 50%) higher than in the prior year and within a range of € 70 to 90 million. A slight increase (1% to 5%) in consolidated revenue is forecast.

The EBIT in the first quarter of the 2026|27 financial year is expected to be an amount very significantly higher than in the prior-year period (Q1 2025|26: € 5.7 million).

The escalation at the end of February 2026 of the conflict in the Middle East, in addition to the ongoing war in Ukraine, is leading to a further intensification of the already high volatility in AGRANA’s target markets and to further price increases in its procurement markets. The resulting business and financial impacts and the duration of this additional temporary exceptional situation are as difficult to forecast as those of the global tariff-policy-related disruptions.

The outlook is based on the assumption that the war in the Middle East is temporary and remains regionally limited, that the physical supplies of energy and raw materials are ensured and that the Group’s target markets and procurement markets do not experience drastic disruptions in the course of the 2026|27 financial year. AGRANA also expects and assumes that possible significant purchase price increases, particularly for raw materials and energy, can be passed on in new customer contracts.

The publication of the Annual Report 2025|26 and all details relating to the annual results for 2025|26 and the outlook for 2026|27 will take place as scheduled on 12 May 2026.

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.