EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal of 0.75 per share for the 2021|22 financial year

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal of 0.75 per share for the 2021|22 financial year



25-Apr-2022 / 14:31 CET/CEST

Dividend proposal of 0.75 per share for the 2021|22 financial year

AGRANA reports positive outlook for 2022|23



The Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG has today decided - subject to a corresponding resolution passed by the Supervisory Board - to propose a dividend payout in the amount of 0.75 per share for the 2021|22 financial year (dividend for 2020|21: 0.85 per share) to the 35th Annual General Meeting to be held on 8 July 2022.

AGRANA therefore remains committed to a predictable, reliable and transparent dividend policy that is geared to continuity. The dividends are based on the result as well as on the Group's cash flow and debt situation, while simultaneously maintaining a solid balance sheet structure. Moreover, AGRANA also takes current events such as the war in Ukraine and the anticipated future development of business into account in its dividend policy.

Following the conclusion of internal impairment tests, AGRANA generated earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in its 2021|22 financial year (1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022) in an amount of 24.7 million (prior year: 78.7 million). The extraordinary items related to the Ukraine war (largely non-cash expenses related to asset and goodwill impairments) therefore ultimately amounted to a negative 72.4 million. Earnings per share declined to a negative 0.20 (prior year: 0.96). Consolidated revenue amounted to 2,901.5 million (prior year: 2,547.0 million).

Despite all of the challenges faced, AGRANA has made a sound start to the 2022|23 financial year and forecasts a very significant improvement in EBIT in the first quarter of 2022|23. A very considerable increase in EBIT is also anticipated for the full year 2022|23. In consolidated revenues a significant increase is forecast. The above statements are based on assumptions that the war in Ukraine is temporary and remains regional in its scope, that physical supplies of energy and other commodities are maintained, and that procurement and distribution markets can in part return to normal during the 2022|23 financial year. AGRANA also anticipates that the sharp price rises, particularly those related to the commodities and energy markets, can be passed on by means of new customer contracts.

The publication of the Annual Report 2021|22, in addition to all of the details relating to the annual results for 2021|22 and the outlook for 2022|23, will take place as scheduled on 13 May 2022.

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.