|
14.12.2022 12:11:25
EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: EBIT of 39.1 million in third quarter 2022|23 significantly higher than expected
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Profit Warning
AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Vienna, 14 December 2022
EBIT of 39.1 million in third quarter 2022|23 significantly higher than expected
Positive consolidated EBIT guidance for the full 2022|23 financial year confirmed
The consolidated EBIT (operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures) of AGRANA-Beteiligungs-AG in the third quarter 2022|23 (1 September to 30 November 2022) was, at 39.1 million, higher than anticipated (Q3 2021|22: 31.2 million). The key driver of the marked improvement in earnings in the last three months was especially the stronger performance in the business fields Sugar and Fruit juice concentrates.
In the first three quarters of 2022|23 (1 March to 30 November 2022), the Group generated an operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures of 121.6 million (Q1-Q3 2021|22: 68.7 million) and EBIT of 50.2 million (Q1-Q3 2021|22: 76.0 million). Group revenue amounted to 2,742.5 million (Q1-Q3 2021|22: 2,169.6 million).
1 Including asset and goodwill impairment in the Fruit segment in Q2 2022|23
The guidance of a very significant increase (by more than +50 %) in consolidated EBIT in the full financial year 2022|23 remains valid despite the impairment charge recognised in the Fruit cash-generating unit in the second quarter (EBIT 2021|22: 24.7 million). A significant increase (ranging from +10 % to +50 %) in the operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures is forecast (2021|22: 86.5 million).
The above guidance is based on assumptions that the war in Ukraine remains regional, physical supplies of energy and other commodities are sustained and that the sharp rises in prices, particularly in the commodities and energy sectors, can be passed on in revised customer contracts.
Further details relating to the development of business in the first three quarters of 2022|23 and more information about the three segments will be published by the Group as scheduled on 12 January 2023.
This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.
14-Dec-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
|F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
|A-1020 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-21137-0
|Fax:
|+43-1-21137-12926
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@agrana.com
|Internet:
|www.agrana.com
|ISIN:
|AT000AGRANA3
|WKN:
|A2NB37
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1512943
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1512943 14-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AGRANA
|14,50
|-2,36%
