17.02.2026 13:56:43

EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Impairment requirement in the ACS – Sugar segment weighs on EBIT of the AGRANA Group in the 2025|26 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Impairment requirement in the ACS – Sugar segment weighs on EBIT of the AGRANA Group in the 2025|26 financial year

17-Feb-2026 / 13:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Publication of inside information under article 17 MAR

 

Vienna, 17 February 2026

 

Impairment requirement in the ACS – Sugar segment weighs on EBIT of the AGRANA Group in the 2025|26 financial year

 Operating profit forecast above prior-year level

 Due to the continuing difficult market environment in the ACS – Sugar segment, a non-cash impairment loss is expected to be recognised in the AGRANA Group as part of the indication-based impairment test of assets as of the balance sheet date. The impairment is forecast to impact the assets of the ACS – Sugar segment to an extent of between € 45 and € 55 million.

The final amount of the impairment loss will be determined in the course of preparing AGRANA's consolidated financial statements for the 2025|26 financial year (balance sheet date: 28 February 2026). The forecast non-cash impairment will be reported under exceptional items and thus have a negative impact on the previous guidance for EBIT1. At Group level, management had expected EBIT to increase significantly to a range of around € 45 million to € 60 million for the 2025|26 financial year prior to the impairment.

The impairment has no impact on operating profit2, which is forecast to be between around € 80 million and € 85 million in the 2025|26 financial year, moderately above the previous year (2024|25: € 76.5 million). It should be noted that the economic and financial impact of the current geopolitical and economic situation on the future business performance of the AGRANA Group remains difficult to assess.

The 2025|26 annual results and the 2025|26 annual report will be published as scheduled on 12 May 2026.

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.

1 Operating profit AFTER exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures

2 Operating profit BEFORE exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures



End of Inside Information

17-Feb-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43-1-21137-0
Fax: +43-1-21137-12926
E-mail: investor.relations@agrana.com
Internet: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
WKN: A2NB37
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2277524

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2277524  17-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

