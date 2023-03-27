27.03.2023 14:21:14

EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Operating profit in 2022|23 financial year significantly higher than expected

EQS-Ad-hoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Operating profit in 2022|23 financial year significantly higher than expected

27-March-2023 / 14:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Operating profit in 2022|23 financial year significantly higher than expected

Provisional, unaudited operating profit of 158 million

The preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the AGRANA Group for the period to 28 February 2023 reveals a provisional, unaudited operating profit of 158 million, which is therefore significantly higher than the Companys own guidance (up to +50% compared to prior year).

The provisional consolidated earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)* for the 2022|23 financial year (1 March 2022 to 28 February 2023) amount to 88 million (2021|22: 24.7 million). EBIT takes into account impairment charges taken against assets and goodwill in the amount of 91 million which were recognised in the half-year financial statements (prior year: net exceptional items expense of 70 million). Group revenue will amount to 3.6 billion (2021|22: 2.9 billion).

AGRANAs Management Board currently forecasts a very significant improvement in EBIT during the ongoing 2023|24 financial year (more than +50 %). The assumption is that consolidated revenue will increase significantly (by more than +10 % and up to +50 %). Key uncertainties however remain the war in Ukraine and its consequences.

The 2022|23 annual results and the 2022|23 annual report will be published as scheduled on 17 May 2023.

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.

*After exceptional items and share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures

 

27-March-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43-1-21137-0
Fax: +43-1-21137-12926
E-mail: investor.relations@agrana.com
Internet: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
WKN: A2NB37
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1593279

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1593279  27-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593279&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AGRANAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AGRANAmehr Analysen

28.04.22 AGRANA neutral Erste Group Bank
25.01.22 AGRANA neutral Erste Group Bank
06.05.21 AGRANA neutral Erste Group Bank
14.07.20 AGRANA buy Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
24.01.19 AGRANA buy Raiffeisen Centrobank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AGRANA 16,20 4,85% AGRANA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Bankensektor lassen nach: ATX fester -- DAX weit im Plus -- US-Börsen starten in Grün -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht kräftige Gewinne. Die Wall Street notiert im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Montag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen