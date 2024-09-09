09.09.2024 08:00:28

EQS-Adhoc: Airbus commences limited share buyback to support future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation

Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) is commencing a share buyback programme, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans. The programme will be executed in the open market over a period ending 31 March 2025 for up to a maximum number of 4,254,000 shares (with the maximum monetary amount being that required to acquire the targeted number of shares at prices fixed in compliance with the Delegated Regulation, and will be effected in one or more tranches).

 

Airbus has mandated an investment firm to manage the execution of the first tranche of the programme, which will comprise an amount up to a maximum of 2,127,000 shares, beginning on 9 September 2024 and ending no later than 31 October 2024. The investment firm will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of purchases independently of Airbus. 

 

The programme will be carried out subject to market conditions and in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”) and its Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the “Delegated Regulation”).

 

The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted by shareholders to the Airbus Board of Directors at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2024, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of the Company’s issued share capital. The programme is intended to support the execution of future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation, while avoiding dilution of existing shareholders. 

 

