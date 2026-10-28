Airbus Aktie
WKN: 938914 / ISIN: NL0000235190
|
28.10.2026 17:45:13
EQS-Adhoc: Airbus reports Nine-Month (9m) 2026 results
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Ad-hoc release, 28 October 2026
Airbus reports Nine-Month (9m) 2026 results
Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reported consolidated financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2026.
"These nine-month results reflect the upward trajectory of our civil and military ramp-up, supported by strong demand for our products across the entire portfolio," said Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury. "Against a complex geopolitical and operating environment, we are focused on delivery while maintaining a steadfast focus on quality. Our plan is clear, and our teams are onboard to meet our objectives."
Gross commercial aircraft orders totalled 1,174 (9m 2025: 610 aircraft) with net orders of 1,105 aircraft after cancellations (9m 2025: 514 aircraft). The order backlog amounted to 9,310(1) commercial aircraft at the end of September 2026. Airbus Helicopters registered net orders totalling 311 units (9m 2025: 306 units), with an order backlog of 1,122 units at the end of September 2026. Airbus Defence and Space saw very strong commercial momentum, with order intake value reaching € 11.5 billion (9m 2025: € 6.8 billion).
Consolidated revenues increased 7% year-on-year to € 50.6 billion (9m 2025: € 47.4 billion). A total of 547 commercial aircraft were delivered (9m 2025: 507 aircraft), comprising 68 A220s, 428 A320 Family, 13 A330sand 38 A350s. Revenues generated by Airbus’ commercial aircraft activities increased 8% to € 36.7 billion, mainly reflecting the higher deliveries and increased services, partially offset by the weaker US dollar. Airbus Helicopters’ deliveries increased to 226 units (9m 2025: 218 units) with revenues broadly stable at € 5.6 billion, reflecting a less favourable delivery mix in the first nine months of 2026. Revenues at Airbus Defence and Space increased 5% year-on-year to € 9.3 billion, driven by higher volumes across all business units.
Consolidated EBIT Adjusted – an alternative performance measure and key indicator capturing the underlying business margin by excluding material charges or profits caused by movements in provisions related to programmes, restructuring or foreign exchange impacts as well as capital gains/losses from the disposal and acquisition of businesses – totalled € 4,495 million (9m 2025: € 4,146 million).
EBIT Adjusted related to Airbus’ commercial aircraft activities increased to € 3,362 million (9m 2025: € 3,270 million), driven by the higher deliveries partly offset by higher R&D and a less favourable hedge rate.
The A220 ramp-up is ongoing and the Company continues to target a monthly production rate of 13 aircraft in 2028. On the A320 Family, the Company continues to expect to reach a rate of between 70 and 75 aircraft a month by the end of 2027, stabilising at rate 75 thereafter. The Company continues to target rate 5 for the A330 programme in 2029 and rate 12 for the A350 programme in 2028.
Airbus Helicopters’ EBIT Adjusted totalled € 445 million (9m 2025: € 495 million), reflecting the less favourable delivery mix.
EBIT Adjusted at Airbus Defence and Space increased to € 672 million (9m 2025: € 420 million), reflecting higher volumes and better profitability across all business units.
Consolidated self-financed R&D expenses totalled € 2,327 million (9m 2025: € 2,145 million).
Consolidated EBIT(reported) was € 4,550 million (9m 2025: € 3,365 million), including total net Adjustments of € +55 million.
These Adjustments comprised:
The financial result was € 155 million (9m 2025: € 374 million), mainly reflecting the revaluation of certain equity investments and of the participations held in the Venture Capital Funds managed by Airbus Ventures. These were partially offset by the revaluation of financial instruments and the evolution of the US dollar. Consolidated net income(2) was € 3,587 million (9m 2025: € 2,641 million) with consolidated reported earnings per share of € 4.54 (9m 2025: € 3.34).
Consolidated free cash flow before customer financing was € -1,268 million (9m 2025: € -914 million). This cash outflow was mainly driven by the change in working capital, which notably reflects the inventory build-up linked to the back-end loaded delivery profile as well as the planned ramp-up across businesses. Consolidated free cash flow totalled € -1,108 million (9m 2025: € -778 million). The gross cash position stood at € 21.9 billion at the end of September 2026 (year-end 2025: € 27.2 billion), with a consolidated net cash position of € 7.0 billion (year-end 2025: € 12.2 billion).
Outlook
As the basis for its 2026 guidance, the Company assumes no additional disruptions to global trade or the world economy, air traffic, the supply chain, its internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services.
The Company’s 2026 guidance is before M&A and includes the impact of currently applicable tariffs.
On that basis, the Company targets to achieve in 2026:
Note to editors: Live Webcast of the Analyst Conference Call
At 19:30 CET on 28 October 2026, you can follow the 9m 2026 Results Analyst Conference Call via the Airbus website at https://www.airbus.com/en/investors. The analyst call presentation can also be found on the website. A recording will be made available in due course. For a reconciliation of Airbus’ KPIs to “reported IFRS” please refer to the analyst presentation.
Contacts for the media:
Consolidated Airbus – Nine-Month (9m) 2026 Results
(Amounts in Euros)
Consolidated Airbus – Third Quarter (Q3) 2026 Results
(Amounts in Euros)
Q3 2026 revenues decreased slightly by 2%, mainly reflecting the lower volume of commercial aircraft deliveries partially offset by a higher services contribution.
Q3 2026 EBIT Adjusted decreased by 9%. It mainly reflects the lower volume of commercial aircraft deliveries and a less favourable mix both at Commercial Aircraft and Airbus Helicopters, as well as the integration of the former Spirit AeroSystems work packages. Those were slightly offset by a stronger performance at Airbus Defence and Space.
Q3 2026 EBIT (reported) of € 1,805 million included net Adjustments of € +37 million. Net Adjustments in the third quarter of 2025 amounted to € -194 million.
Q3 2026 net income(2) of € 1,344 million reflects the EBIT (reported), € -31 million from the financial result and € -439 million from income tax.
EBIT (reported) / EBIT Adjusted Reconciliation
The table below reconciles EBIT (reported) with EBIT Adjusted.
Glossary
Footnotes:
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “targets”, “projects”, “may” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about strategy, production ramp-up and delivery schedules, introduction of new products and services and market expectations, as well as statements regarding future performance, prospects and outlook. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
These factors include but are not limited to:
? Changes in general economic, political or market conditions, including the cyclical nature of some of the Company's businesses;
? Significant disruptions in air travel (including as a result of the spread of disease or terrorist attacks);
? Disruptions to the Company's industrial operations and / or supply chain, whether due to economic or geopolitical factors or other threats (including physical or cyber security threats);
? Currency exchange rate fluctuations, in particular between the Euro and the U.S. dollar;
? The successful execution of internal performance plans, including cost reduction and productivity efforts;
? Product performance risks, as well as programme development and management risks;
? Customer, supplier and subcontractor performance or contract negotiations, including financing issues;
? Competition and consolidation in the aerospace and defence industry;
? Significant collective bargaining labour disputes;
? The outcome of political and legal processes, including the availability of government financing for certain programmes and the size of defence and space procurement budgets;
? Research and development costs in connection with new products;
? Legal, financial and governmental risks related to international transactions or affecting global trade (e.g. tariffs);
? Legal and investigatory proceedings and other economic, political and technological risks and uncertainties;
? Changes in societal expectations and regulatory requirements about climate change; and
? Adverse geopolitical events, armed conflicts and increased military tensions around the world.
As a result, Airbus SE’s actual results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.
For more information about the impact of the Macroeconomic Environment, see Note 3 “Geopolitical and Macroeconomic Environment" of the Notes to the Airbus SE Unaudited Condensed Interim IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026 published 28 October 2026 (the “Financial Statements”). For more information about factors that could cause future results to differ from such forward-looking statements, please refer to Airbus SE’s most recent Report of the Board of Directors published on 19 February 2026 (including the most recent Risk Factors), the Financial Statements and the Notes thereto. Any forward-looking statement contained in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. Airbus SE undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement in light of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release is prepared in accordance with legacy standards (primarily IAS 1) and IFRS 18 has not been early-adopted.
Rounding disclaimer: Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
End of Inside Information
28-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
|EQS News ID:
|2424066
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2424066 28-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Airbus SE
|
17:58
|Optimismus in Europa: STOXX 50 beendet die Donnerstagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
17:58
|Starker Wochentag in Paris: CAC 40 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17:54
|Pistorius: Qualifizierung der Kamikazedrohnen steht bevor (dpa-AFX)
|
15:58
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: nachmittags Gewinne im LUS-DAX (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Freundlicher Handel: So performt der DAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|CAC 40-Handel aktuell: CAC 40 präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Gewinne in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 legt nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Donnerstagshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 nachmittags stärker (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Airbus SE
|12:14
|Airbus Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09:01
|Airbus Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:32
|Airbus Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06:58
|Airbus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:35
|Airbus Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:14
|Airbus Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09:01
|Airbus Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:32
|Airbus Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06:58
|Airbus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:35
|Airbus Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:14
|Airbus Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08:32
|Airbus Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06:58
|Airbus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:35
|Airbus Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.26
|Airbus Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.10.24
|Airbus Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:01
|Airbus Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06:29
|Airbus Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.26
|Airbus Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.10.26
|Airbus Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Airbus Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Airbus SE
|196,08
|0,97%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt höher -- DAX schlussendlich über 26.000-Marke -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich ab - Nikkei stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Handel am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte ebenso in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag uneinheitlich zu.