20.03.2023 17:45:17

EQS-Adhoc: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 13-17 March 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 13-17 March 2023

20-March-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release, 20 March 2023

 

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 13-17 March 2023

 

Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 13 to 17 March 2023 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (EU Market Abuse Regulation).


The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 27 February 2023 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme is expected to be completed by 27 March 2023.


The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SEs issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 12 April 2022.

 

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

 

Issuers name Issuers identifying code Transaction
date		 Identifying
code of
financial
instrument		 Total
daily
volume
(in number
of shares)		 Daily
weighted
average
purchase
price of
shares (EUR)		 Market
(MIC code)
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 13.03.2023  
NL0000235190
 		  
68,463
 		  118.697052 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
 		 14.03.2023
 		 NL0000235190
 		 47,123
 		  120.417276
 		 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 15.03.2023 NL0000235190 68,500   118.109188 XPAR
Airbus SE MIN079WLOO247M1IL051 16.03.2023 NL0000235190 68,500   118.255637 XPAR
Airbus SE MIN079WLOO247M1IL051 17.03.2023 NL0000235190 68,500   118.553262 XPAR
    TOTAL         321,086 118.699254  

 

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information#buyback

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 Contacts for the media

Guillaume Steuer
Airbus
+33 6 73 82 11 68
guillaume.steuer@airbus.com		 Rod Stone
Airbus
+33 531 08 58 26
rod.stone@airbus.com
 

 

20-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1587211

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1587211  20-March-2023 CET/CEST

