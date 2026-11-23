Airbus Aktie
WKN: 938914 / ISIN: NL0000235190
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23.11.2026 17:45:33
EQS-Adhoc: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 16-20 November 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc release, 23 November 2026
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 16-20 November 2026
Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
These transactions are part of the first tranche of the multi-year share buyback programme that will be executed in multiple tranches over a period ending no later than 31 July 2029, for a total amount of up to € 5 billion (or the equivalent amount in shares). Airbus intends to cancel the shares acquired through the programme.
This first tranche commenced on 9 November 2026 and will be executed through 23 December 2026, up to a maximum amount of € 800 million (or the equivalent amount in shares), with the rate of repurchase and total amount repurchased during the period being subject to market conditions. Since 9 November 2026, up to and including 20 November 2026, Airbus has purchased 1,006,172 shares, for a total amount of € 204,478,196.
The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2026, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital. Execution of the programme is subject to continued shareholder approval.
Further information about the Company’s share buybacks can be found on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information.
Contacts for the media
End of Inside Information
23-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
|EQS News ID:
|2440756
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2440756 23-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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