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11.09.2026 08:15:13

EQS-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus commences limited share buyback to support future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation

EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Airbus SE: Airbus commences limited share buyback to support future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation

11-Sep-2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release, 11 September 2026

 

Airbus commences limited share buyback to support future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation

 

Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) is commencing a share buyback programme, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans. The programme will be executed in the open market over a period beginning on 11 September 2026 and ending no later than 06 November 2026 for up to a maximum number of 4,100,000 shares (with the maximum monetary amount being that required to acquire the targeted number of shares at prices fixed in compliance with the Delegated Regulation).

 

Airbus has mandated an investment firm to manage the execution of the programme. The investment firm will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of purchases independently of Airbus.

 

The programme will be carried out subject to market conditions and in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”) and its Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the “Delegated Regulation”).

 

The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted by shareholders to the Airbus Board of Directors at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2026, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of the Company’s issued share capital. The programme is intended to support the execution of future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation, while avoiding dilution of existing shareholders.

 

Detailed information on the share buyback programme will be made available in a timely manner, including on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information.

 

Contacts for the media

Guillaume Steuer
Airbus
+33 6 73 82 11 68
guillaume.steuer@airbus.com		 Rod Stone
Airbus
+33 6 30 52 19 93
rod.stone@airbus.com		 Philippe Gmerek
Airbus
+33 (0) 6 13 19 37 27
philippe.gmerek@airbus.com
 

 

 

DISCLAIMER

 

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell securities, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, to or from any person in any jurisdiction.

 

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This announcement is not intended as investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to transact in any security. The information in this announcement is subject to change.

 

 

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

11-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
EQS News ID: 2397716

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2397716  11-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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