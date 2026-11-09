Airbus Aktie

Airbus ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 938914 / ISIN: NL0000235190

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09.11.2026 08:15:13

EQS-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus commences multi-year share buyback programme, with launch of the first tranche

EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Airbus SE: Airbus commences multi-year share buyback programme, with launch of the first tranche

09-Nov-2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release, 9 November 2026

 

Airbus commences multi-year share buyback programme, with launch of the first tranche

 

Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) is commencing the multi-year share buyback programme that was communicated to the market upon its approval by the Board of Directors, in conjunction with the Airbus Business Update held on 21 July 2026 and as part of its commitment to further strengthen shareholder returns.

 

The programme will be executed in the market over a period ending no later than 31 July 2029, in multiple tranches, for a total amount of up to € 5 billion (or the equivalent amount in shares). Airbus intends to cancel the shares acquired through the programme.

 

The first tranche under the programme will be executed from 9 November 2026 through 23 December 2026, up to a maximum amount of € 800 million (or the equivalent amount in shares), with the rate of repurchase and total amount repurchased during the period being subject to market conditions. Airbus has mandated an investment firm to manage the execution of the first tranche under the programme. The investment firm will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of purchases independently of Airbus.

 

The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted by shareholders to the Airbus Board of Directors at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2026, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of the Company’s issued share capital. Execution of the programme is subject to continued shareholder approval.

 

The programme will be carried out subject to market conditions and in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”) and its Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the “Delegated Regulation”).

 

Further information about the Company’s share buybacks can be found on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information.

 


Contacts for the media

Guillaume Steuer
Airbus
+33 6 73 82 11 68
guillaume.steuer@airbus.com		 Rod Stone
Airbus
+33 6 30 52 19 93
rod.stone@airbus.com		 Philippe Gmerek
Airbus
+33 (0) 6 13 19 37 27
philippe.gmerek@airbus.com
 

 

DISCLAIMER

 

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell securities, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, to or from any person in any jurisdiction.

 

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This announcement is not intended as investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to transact in any security. The information in this announcement is subject to change.

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
EQS News ID: 2430464

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2430464  09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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