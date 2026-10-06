Airbus Aktie
WKN: 938914 / ISIN: NL0000235190
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06.10.2026 17:45:13
EQS-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 28 Sept. to 02 Oct. 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc release, 06 October 2026
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 28 Sept. to 02 Oct. 2026
Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
Further information about the Company’s share buybacks can be found on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information.
Contacts for the media
End of Inside Information
06-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
|EQS News ID:
|2411400
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2411400 06-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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