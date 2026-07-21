Airbus Aktie
WKN: 938914 / ISIN: NL0000235190
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21.07.2026 17:40:14
EQS-Adhoc: Airbus to present new mid-term outlook, strengthen commitment to profitable growth and shareholder returns during investor update
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Ad-hoc release, 21 July 2026
Airbus to present new mid-term outlook, strengthen commitment to profitable growth and shareholder returns during investor update
Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) will hold a Business Update for investors and analysts on Tuesday, 21 July 2026 in London.
During the event, the Airbus CEO and members of the top management will discuss the Company’s strategy and financial perspectives. They will also provide an update on the Commercial Aircraft, Helicopters as well as Defence and Space businesses.
“As we ramp up across all our businesses, working to meet strong demand for our portfolio of innovative civil and military solutions, our priorities are clear,” said Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury. “Our trajectory fuels our profitable growth, creating value for our customers, employees, partners and shareholders as we continue to pioneer sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world.”
Airbus will announce that it targets between € 12 billion and 13 billion of EBIT Adjusted in 2029. This assumes a €/$ exchange rate of 1.22 Euro / USD.
Airbus will reiterate its cash conversion target of around 1 over a 5-year horizon.
As part of this Business Update, Airbus will reaffirm its commitment to further strengthening shareholder returns. The Airbus Board of Directors has approved a share buyback programme of € 5 billion over three years. Execution of the share buyback programme will be implemented by the Airbus management within the terms approved by the Board of Directors, and will be subject to continued shareholder approval.
The Company will also state that its 2026 guidance remains unchanged.
The Company’s outlook assumes no additional disruptions to global trade or the world economy, air traffic, the supply chain, its internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services. The outlook assumes a scenario in which trade regulations and tariffs remain stable and in line with the current baseline, and does not reflect the potential impact of M&A activities.
The Business Update is scheduled to start at 18:30 Paris time / 17:30 London time and will be webcast live via a dedicated event page on the Airbus website:
https://www.airbus.com/en/business-update-2026
Presentations and other related documents will also be made available on the website.
Contacts for the media:
End of Inside Information
21-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|MINO79WLOO247M1IL051
|EQS News ID:
|2369508
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2369508 21-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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