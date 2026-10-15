EQS-Adhoc: AIXTRON Q3 2026: Order intake and operating profitability significantly exceed market expectations

EQS-Ad-hoc: AIXTRON SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

AIXTRON Q3 2026: Order intake and operating profitability significantly exceed market expectations



15-Oct-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

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AIXTRON Q3 2026: Order intake and operating profitability significantly exceed market expectations

Herzogenrath, October 15, 2026 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) has determined preliminary results for the third quarter of 2026. Order intake, operating result (EBIT) and EBIT margin significantly exceed current market expectations.

Preliminary Q3 2026 order intake amounted to approximately EUR 275 million, vs. EUR 124.0 million in the prior-year quarter. This was significantly above the median analyst estimate of EUR 214.6 million based on the company's current consensus, and also well above the EUR 214.5 million reported in Q2 2026.

Preliminary revenue in Q3 2026 amounted to approximately EUR 184 million (Q3 2025: EUR 119.6 million) well within the forecast range for the quarter of EUR 180 million plus or minus EUR 20 million.

Preliminary operating profitability exceeded market expectations, in particular due to a favorable product mix. Q3 2026 gross profit reached approximately EUR 87 million, corresponding to a gross margin of approximately 48% (Q3 2025: EUR 46.4 million; 39%). Preliminary operating result (EBIT) amounted to approximately EUR 57 million, with an EBIT margin of approximately 31% (Q3 2025: EUR 15.4 million; 13%).

The guidance for fiscal year 2026 remains unchanged.

The full quarterly group statement for the third quarter of 2026, including the results for the first nine months of 2026, will be published as scheduled on October 29, 2026.

Contact Person

Christian Ludwig, CFA

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-444

e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIX-Multi-Ject®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, HXP®, HYPERION®, Multi-Ject®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.