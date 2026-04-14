EQS-Adhoc: AIXTRON SE increases FY 2026 guidance and reports preliminary Q1/2026 figures

EQS-Ad-hoc: AIXTRON SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter

AIXTRON SE increases FY 2026 guidance and reports preliminary Q1/2026 figures



14-Apr-2026 / 21:00 CET/CEST

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AIXTRON SE increases FY 2026 guidance and reports preliminary Q1/2026 figures

Herzogenrath, April 14, 2026 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) is increasing its guidance for fiscal year 2026 on the back of stronger than expected Optoelectronics equipment demand.

Preliminary order intake in the first quarter of 2026 turned out at approx. EUR 171 million (Q1/2025: EUR 132.2 million). At approx. EUR 59 million (Q1/2025: EUR 112.5 million), preliminary revenues were within the guided range of EUR 65 million plus/minus EUR 10 million. Preliminary gross profit and operating result in the quarter were negatively affected by a mid-single-digit EUR million one-off expense related to a personnel reduction measure. As a result, preliminary gross profit for the past quarter came out at approx. EUR 11 million (Q1/2025: EUR 34.1 million) with a gross margin of approx. 18% (Q1/2025: 30%). The preliminary operating result (EBIT) totaled approx. EUR -22 million (Q1/2025: EUR 3.3 million), which translates into an EBIT margin of approx. -38% (Q1/2025: 3%). Besides the above-mentioned one-off expenses, the main reason for the low gross and EBIT margin is the negative operating leverage due to low volume.

The preliminary cash and cash equivalents, including other current financial assets, totaled EUR 273 million at the end of the quarter (December 31, 2025: EUR 224.6 million).

Based on the current market developments and an exchange rate of 1.20 USD/EUR, the company increases the guidance for fiscal year 2026: AIXTRON now expects to generate revenues of around EUR 560 million in a range of plus/minus EUR 30 million (previously EUR 520 million in a range of plus/minus EUR 30 million). In addition, AIXTRON expects an increased EBIT margin of around 17% – 20% (previously 16% – 19%). The gross margin is expected to come out at around 42% (previously 41% – 42%).

The full report for the first quarter of 2026 will be published as planned on April 30, 2026.

Contact

Christian Ludwig

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-444

e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON’s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIX-Multi-Ject®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, HXP®, HYPERION®, Multi-Ject®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semiconductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements, in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.