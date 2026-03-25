EQS-Adhoc: AIXTRON SE to expand global footprint with new plant in Malaysia

EQS-Ad-hoc: AIXTRON SE / Key word(s): Other

AIXTRON SE to expand global footprint with new plant in Malaysia



25-March-2026 / 19:26 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AIXTRON SE to expand global footprint with new plant in Malaysia

Herzogenrath, March 25, 2026 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) today decided to expand the company's international production and supply chain structure by establishing a new production plant in Penang, Malaysia. With this measure, the company aims to access Southeast Asia’s strong semiconductor equipment ecosystem.

A total investment of around EUR 40 million is planned for the construction of the new plant in 2026 and 2027. The new site will house assembly and testing facilities, provide engineering support, and establish local procurement capabilities.

The production ramp-up in Malaysia will take place step by step. First shipments of tools from the new plant are expected by the end of 2027. The start-up costs expected in 2026 in connection with the ramp-up of production will not affect the guidance for fiscal year 2026.

The existing European sites in Herzogenrath (Germany) and Cambridge (United Kingdom) will remain central development and production sites and will be complemented by the new site.

Contact

Christian Ludwig, CFA

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-444

e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIX-Multi-Ject®, AIXTRON®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, HXP®, HYPERION®, Multi-Ject®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®

http://www.aixtron.com/For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6), please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition, and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "continue" and "estimate" and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition equipment and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semiconductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements, in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

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