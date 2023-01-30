EQS-Adhoc: Aldo Kamper will be leaving Leoni AG effective 31 March 2023; the Supervisory Board will be commencing talks immediately on settling his succession

EQS-Ad-hoc: LEONI AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Aldo Kamper will be leaving Leoni AG effective 31 March 2023; the Supervisory Board will be commencing talks immediately on settling his succession



30-Jan-2023 / 18:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Aldo Kamper will be leaving Leoni AG effective 31 March 2023; the Supervisory Board will be commencing talks immediately on settling his succession

Nuremberg, 30 January 2023 The Supervisory Board of Leoni AG, Nuremberg (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888) today accepted Aldo Kampers wish to leave the Company effective 31 March 2023 and to resign his mandate as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as well as the related offices within the Leoni Group with the intention of taking on a new task soon.

The Supervisory Board will be commencing talks immediately on settling his succession.





Media Relations contact

Gregor le Claire

Corporate Public & Media Relations

Phone +49 911 2023-226

E-Mail gregor.leclaire@leoni.com



Investor Relations contact

Rolf Becker

Investor Relations

Phone +49 911 2023-134

E-mail rolf.becker@leoni.com