|
30.01.2023 18:15:40
EQS-Adhoc: Aldo Kamper will be leaving Leoni AG effective 31 March 2023; the Supervisory Board will be commencing talks immediately on settling his succession
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: LEONI AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Aldo Kamper will be leaving Leoni AG effective 31 March 2023; the Supervisory Board will be commencing talks immediately on settling his succession
Nuremberg, 30 January 2023 The Supervisory Board of Leoni AG, Nuremberg (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888) today accepted Aldo Kampers wish to leave the Company effective 31 March 2023 and to resign his mandate as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as well as the related offices within the Leoni Group with the intention of taking on a new task soon.
The Supervisory Board will be commencing talks immediately on settling his succession.
Investor Relations contact
30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leoni AG
|Marienstraße 7
|90402 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-234
|Fax:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-382
|E-mail:
|veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
|Internet:
|www.leoni.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408884
|WKN:
|540888
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid
|EQS News ID:
|1547005
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1547005 30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!