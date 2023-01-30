30.01.2023 18:15:40

EQS-Adhoc: Aldo Kamper will be leaving Leoni AG effective 31 March 2023; the Supervisory Board will be commencing talks immediately on settling his succession

EQS-Ad-hoc: LEONI AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Aldo Kamper will be leaving Leoni AG effective 31 March 2023; the Supervisory Board will be commencing talks immediately on settling his succession

30-Jan-2023 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aldo Kamper will be leaving Leoni AG effective 31 March 2023; the Supervisory Board will be commencing talks immediately on settling his succession

Nuremberg, 30 January 2023 The Supervisory Board of Leoni AG, Nuremberg (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888) today accepted Aldo Kampers wish to leave the Company effective 31 March 2023 and to resign his mandate as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as well as the related offices within the Leoni Group with the intention of taking on a new task soon.

The Supervisory Board will be commencing talks immediately on settling his succession.



Media Relations contact
Gregor le Claire
Corporate Public & Media Relations
Phone +49 911 2023-226
E-Mail gregor.leclaire@leoni.com
 

Investor Relations contact
Rolf Becker
Investor Relations
Phone +49 911 2023-134
E-mail rolf.becker@leoni.com

 

30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)911 20 23-234
Fax: +49 (0)911 20 23-382
E-mail: veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
Internet: www.leoni.com
ISIN: DE0005408884
WKN: 540888
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid
EQS News ID: 1547005

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1547005  30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1547005&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LEONI AGmehr Nachrichten