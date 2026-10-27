All for One Group Aktie
WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001
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27.10.2026 07:45:43
EQS-Adhoc: All for One Group SE expands its Management Board by three members // Jacques Diaz and Jens Beier appointed Spokespersons of the Management Board
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EQS-Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board/Strategic corporate decision
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 MAR:
Filderstadt, 27 October 2026 – The Supervisory Board of All for One Group SE (WKN: 511000, ISIN: DE0005110001) (hereinafter the »Company«) resolved today to expand the Company's Management Board from two to five members.
The Supervisory Board has appointed Jacques Diaz, Jens Beier and Jürgen Vollmert as additional members of the Management Board with immediate effect. The appointments were made for the period until 30 September 2029. Jacques Diaz and Jens Beier have been appointed as Spokespersons of the Management Board in place of Michael Zitz.
With this expansion, the Company is broadening its leadership at Management Board level and creating the organisational conditions for the integration of All for One Group into the VINCI Group following its recent takeover.
Contact:
All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
End of Inside Information
27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-28
|E-mail:
|nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005110001
|WKN:
|511000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61
|EQS News ID:
|2422638
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2422638 27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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