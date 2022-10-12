EQS-Adhoc: All for One Group SE resolves on Share Buyback Programme with a volume of up to EUR 5.5 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

All for One Group SE resolves on Share Buyback Programme with a volume of up to EUR 5.5 million



Filderstadt, 12 October 2022 The management board of All for One Group SE (ISIN: DE0005110001) (»Company«) today resolved, with the consent of the supervisory board, the launch of a share buyback programme (»Share Buyback Programme 2022«) using the authorisation granted by the Companys annual general meeting on 12 March 2020.

Under the Share Buyback Programme 2022, up to a total of 100,000 treasury shares (corresponding to up to approximately 2% of the existing share capital of the Company) may be repurchased via the stock exchange from 13 October 2022 to 12 October 2023, at a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of a maximum of EUR 5.5 million.

All repurchases will be made by a credit institution within a contractually agreed price range. The repurchased shares may be used by the management board in each case with the consent of the supervisory board for all purposes permissible under the provisions of stock corporation law and under the aforementioned authorisation.

All for One Group SE reserves the right to interrupt or end the share buyback programme at any time.

The Company will provide regular information on the progress of the share buyback programme on its website in accordance with the relevant guidelines. Further details will be announced separately by the Company prior to the start of the Share Buyback Programme 2022.

Contact:All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Head of Investor Relations & Tresury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com