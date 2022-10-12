|
12.10.2022 08:12:14
EQS-Adhoc: All for One Group SE resolves on Share Buyback Programme with a volume of up to EUR 5.5 million
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE resolves on Share Buyback Programme with a volume of up to EUR 5.5 million
Filderstadt, 12 October 2022 The management board of All for One Group SE (ISIN: DE0005110001) (»Company«) today resolved, with the consent of the supervisory board, the launch of a share buyback programme (»Share Buyback Programme 2022«) using the authorisation granted by the Companys annual general meeting on 12 March 2020.
Under the Share Buyback Programme 2022, up to a total of 100,000 treasury shares (corresponding to up to approximately 2% of the existing share capital of the Company) may be repurchased via the stock exchange from 13 October 2022 to 12 October 2023, at a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of a maximum of EUR 5.5 million.
All repurchases will be made by a credit institution within a contractually agreed price range. The repurchased shares may be used by the management board in each case with the consent of the supervisory board for all purposes permissible under the provisions of stock corporation law and under the aforementioned authorisation.
All for One Group SE reserves the right to interrupt or end the share buyback programme at any time.
The Company will provide regular information on the progress of the share buyback programme on its website in accordance with the relevant guidelines. Further details will be announced separately by the Company prior to the start of the Share Buyback Programme 2022.
Contact:
All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Head of Investor Relations & Tresury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
All for One Group increases the competitiveness of companies in a digital world. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise in combination with IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with 2,700 experts, All for One Group SE orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance and intelligent ERP as the digital core. The leading consulting and IT group supports more than 3,000 clients from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their business transformation.
All for One Group achieved Group sales of EUR 373 million in financial year 2020/21 and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
https://www.all-for-one.com/ir-english
12-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-28
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-222
|E-mail:
|nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005110001
|WKN:
|511000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1461227
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1461227 12-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!