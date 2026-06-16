EQS-Adhoc: All for One Group SE resolves on Share Buyback Programme with a volume of up to EUR 5.85 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

All for One Group SE resolves on Share Buyback Programme with a volume of up to EUR 5.85 million



16-Jun-2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





All for One Group SE resolves on Share Buyback Programme with a volume of up to EUR 5.85 million

Filderstadt, 16 June 2026 – The management board of All for One Group SE (ISIN: DE0005110001) (»Company«) resolved on 15 June 2026, with the consent of the supervisory board, the launch of a share buyback programme (»Share Buyback Programme 2026«) using the authorisation granted by the Company’s annual general meeting on 18 March 2025.

Under the 2026 share buyback programme, up to a total of 130,000 registered no-par value shares in the Company, corresponding to up to approximately 2.6% of the Company’s current share capital, may be repurchased via the stock exchange during the period from 18 June 2026 to 5 March 2027 at a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of a maximum of EUR 5.85 million.

All repurchases will be carried out by a credit institution within a contractually agreed price range and in accordance with the aforementioned authorisation. The repurchased shares may be used by the management board – in each case with the consent of the supervisory board – for all purposes permissible under the provisions of stock corporation law and under the aforementioned authorisation.

All for One Group SE reserves the right to interrupt or end the share buyback programme at any time.

The Company will provide regular information on the progress of the share buyback programme on its website in accordance with the relevant guidelines. Further details will be announced separately by the Company prior to the start of the Share Buyback Programme 2026.

Contact:All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com