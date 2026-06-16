All for One Group Aktie

All for One Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 511000 / ISIN: DE0005110001

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16.06.2026 08:30:44

EQS-Adhoc: All for One Group SE resolves on Share Buyback Programme with a volume of up to EUR 5.85 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
All for One Group SE resolves on Share Buyback Programme with a volume of up to EUR 5.85 million

16-Jun-2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

All for One Group SE resolves on Share Buyback Programme with a volume of up to EUR 5.85 million

Filderstadt, 16 June 2026 – The management board of All for One Group SE (ISIN: DE0005110001) (»Company«) resolved on 15 June 2026, with the consent of the supervisory board, the launch of a share buyback programme (»Share Buyback Programme 2026«) using the authorisation granted by the Company’s annual general meeting on 18 March 2025.

Under the 2026 share buyback programme, up to a total of 130,000 registered no-par value shares in the Company, corresponding to up to approximately 2.6% of the Company’s current share capital, may be repurchased via the stock exchange during the period from 18 June 2026 to 5 March 2027 at a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of a maximum of EUR 5.85 million.

All repurchases will be carried out by a credit institution within a contractually agreed price range and in accordance with the aforementioned authorisation. The repurchased shares may be used by the management board – in each case with the consent of the supervisory board – for all purposes permissible under the provisions of stock corporation law and under the aforementioned authorisation.

All for One Group SE reserves the right to interrupt or end the share buyback programme at any time.

The Company will provide regular information on the progress of the share buyback programme on its website in accordance with the relevant guidelines. Further details will be announced separately by the Company prior to the start of the Share Buyback Programme 2026.

 

 


Contact:
All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com


End of Inside Information

16-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 807-28
E-mail: nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
Internet: www.all-for-one.com
ISIN: DE0005110001
WKN: 511000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2346628

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2346628  16-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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