EQS-Adhoc: All for One Group SE revises forecast for 2025/26 financial year // »Precision« programme to boost competitiveness approved

EQS-Ad-hoc: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision/Forecast / Full year

All for One Group SE revises forecast for 2025/26 financial year // »Precision« programme to boost competitiveness approved



07-May-2026 / 23:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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All for One Group SE revises forecast for 2025/26 financial year // »Precision« programme to boost competitiveness approved

Filderstadt, 7 May 2026 – Based on current assessments, the management board of All for One Group SE (WKN: 511000, ISIN: DE0005110001) (hereinafter »Company«) expects that the forecast previously communicated for the 2025/26 financial year will not be met.

This is primarily due to the continuing high levels of economic and geopolitical uncertainty, as well as structural changes in the IT sector. Based on preliminary figures, the Company generated revenue of EUR 250.4 million in the first half of 2025/26 (H1 2024/25: EUR 257.6 million) and EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) of EUR 6.9 million (H1 2024/25: EUR 14.0 million).

Against the backdrop of the accelerating shift towards cloud- and AI-based business models, and SAP’s corresponding strategic repositioning, the Company has today approved a programme called »Precision« to enhance its competitive strength. In connection with the implementation of this programme, the management board of the Company expects one-off expenses of up to EUR 20 million in the 2025/26 financial year. These personnel and operating expenses arise primarily in connection with the planned adjustment of the Company’s go-to-market and delivery strategy, with a targeted focus on cloud and AI.

The Company’s management board is revising its forecast for the 2025/26 financial year in line with business performance to date. It expects consolidated revenue for the 2025/26 financial year of between EUR 500 and 530 million (previously excluding the »apsolut Group«: EUR 500 to 530 million), now for the first time including the »apsolut Group« from March 2026. With regard to EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS), taking into account one-off expenses for the 2025/26 financial year and also including the »apsolut Group« for the first time, EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) is now expected to be EUR 0, with a fluctuation range of EUR 5 million (previously: EUR 27.5 to 34.5 million).

Contact:All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Senior Director Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com