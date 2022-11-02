02.11.2022 17:34:15

EQS-Adhoc: Allane SE: Forecast raise for Group-EBT for 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allane SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Allane SE: Forecast raise for Group-EBT for 2022

02-Nov-2022 / 17:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allane SE: Forecast raise for Group-EBT for 2022

Pullach, 2 November 2022 - The Management Board of Allane SE today came to the conclusion that the expectation for the financial year 2022, last communicated 24 August 2022, of a Group-EBT in the higher single-digit million euro range will probably be exceeded.

Based on the business development in the first nine months of 2022, the Management Board of Allane SE now expects that the company will achieve a Group-EBT of between 11 and 15 million euros in the current financial year 2022. However, the Management Board continues to expect for 2022 the groups operating sales to be in a range between 350 and 400 million euros and the groups contract portfolio to be in a range between 110,000 and130,000 contracts.

The main reasons for the raise of the EBT forecast are the high demand and the corresponding high price level on the used vehicle market, and the resulting still high margin of Allane SE on the sale of lease returns.
Contact:
Dominik Welz
Investor Relations
Email: ir@allane.com
Tel: +49 89 708081229

 

02-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allane SE
Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 7080 - 610
E-mail: ir@allane.com
Internet: http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1477865

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1477865  02-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1477865&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Allane SE Inhaber-Akt (ex Sixt Leasing)mehr Nachrichten