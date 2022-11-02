EQS-Adhoc: Allane SE: Forecast raise for Group-EBT for 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allane SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

Allane SE: Forecast raise for Group-EBT for 2022



02-Nov-2022 / 17:34 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Pullach, 2 November 2022 - The Management Board of Allane SE today came to the conclusion that the expectation for the financial year 2022, last communicated 24 August 2022, of a Group-EBT in the higher single-digit million euro range will probably be exceeded.



Based on the business development in the first nine months of 2022, the Management Board of Allane SE now expects that the company will achieve a Group-EBT of between 11 and 15 million euros in the current financial year 2022. However, the Management Board continues to expect for 2022 the groups operating sales to be in a range between 350 and 400 million euros and the groups contract portfolio to be in a range between 110,000 and130,000 contracts.



The main reasons for the raise of the EBT forecast are the high demand and the corresponding high price level on the used vehicle market, and the resulting still high margin of Allane SE on the sale of lease returns.

Contact:

Dominik Welz

Investor Relations

Email: ir@allane.com

