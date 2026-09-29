EQS-Adhoc: Allane SE Resolves to change from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allane SE / Key word(s): Other

Allane SE Resolves to change from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



29-Sep-2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Allane SE Resolves to change from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Garching near Munich, 29 September 2026 – The shares of Allane SE (“Company”) (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) are admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, specifically in the segment of the regulated market subject to additional post-listing obligations (Prime Standard).

The Company’s Management Board resolved today to file an application to revoke the shares’ admission to the Prime Standard and to change to the General Standard. The change in the stock market segment will enable the Company to reduce the additional expenses associated with listing on the Prime Standard. The revocation of the listing will take effect three months after the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange publishes the revocation decision on the Internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The revocation does not affect the listing of the Company’s shares on the regulated market (General Standard).