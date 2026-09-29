Allane Aktie

Allane für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.09.2026 14:03:03

EQS-Adhoc: Allane SE Resolves to change from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allane SE / Key word(s): Other
Allane SE Resolves to change from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

29-Sep-2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Allane SE Resolves to change from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Garching near Munich, 29 September 2026 – The shares of Allane SE (“Company”) (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) are admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, specifically in the segment of the regulated market subject to additional post-listing obligations (Prime Standard).

The Company’s Management Board resolved today to file an application to revoke the shares’ admission to the Prime Standard and to change to the General Standard. The change in the stock market segment will enable the Company to reduce the additional expenses associated with listing on the Prime Standard. The revocation of the listing will take effect three months after the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange publishes the revocation decision on the Internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The revocation does not affect the listing of the Company’s shares on the regulated market (General Standard).

Kontaktdaten:
Alexander Jürgens
Investor Relations
E-Mail: ir@allane.com
Tel: +49 89 708081312



End of Inside Information

29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Allane SE
Parkring 33
85748 Garching bei München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 7080 81 610
E-mail: ir@allane.com
Internet: http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 529900CBIWZ57I62HZ92
EQS News ID: 2407120

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2407120  29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Allane SE Inhaber-Akt (ex Sixt Leasing)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Allane SE Inhaber-Akt (ex Sixt Leasing)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allane SE Inhaber-Akt (ex Sixt Leasing) 12,80 0,79% Allane SE Inhaber-Akt (ex Sixt Leasing)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und Anleihenrenditen im Fokus: ATX mit Minus -- DAX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich tiefer
Der ATX zeigt sich etwas tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Anleger in Asien sind mehrheitlich in Verkauflaune.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen