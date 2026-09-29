Allane Aktie
WKN DE: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6
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29.09.2026 14:03:03
EQS-Adhoc: Allane SE Resolves to change from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Allane SE / Key word(s): Other
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Allane SE Resolves to change from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Garching near Munich, 29 September 2026 – The shares of Allane SE (“Company”) (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) are admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, specifically in the segment of the regulated market subject to additional post-listing obligations (Prime Standard).
The Company’s Management Board resolved today to file an application to revoke the shares’ admission to the Prime Standard and to change to the General Standard. The change in the stock market segment will enable the Company to reduce the additional expenses associated with listing on the Prime Standard. The revocation of the listing will take effect three months after the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange publishes the revocation decision on the Internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The revocation does not affect the listing of the Company’s shares on the regulated market (General Standard).
Kontaktdaten:
End of Inside Information
29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allane SE
|Parkring 33
|85748 Garching bei München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 7080 81 610
|E-mail:
|ir@allane.com
|Internet:
|http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
|WKN:
|A0DPRE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900CBIWZ57I62HZ92
|EQS News ID:
|2407120
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2407120 29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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